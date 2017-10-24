Letters to the editor - October 26 edition

Disappointed in district attorney
I was relieved to hear that serial arsonist Alice Waterman will remain in custody at least for another year. District Attorney David Linn deserves some credit for collating and mailing letters from the numerous victims, making CDCR aware of the outrage of Maderans over the possibility of her release after serving only a fraction of her sentence.
I was disappointed to see him (Oct. 12 edition of the Sierra Star) again claim, without any facts, that the case was mishandled by me. This is simply not true.
Linn refers to his belief that different charges should have been filed. I know this because in July of this year he sent me a letter asking why I didn’t file additional counts under other penal codes, specifically, 451(b) and 451.5. I responded, also by letter, explaining that the facts of the case didn’t meet the elements of the additional charges he wanted.
Penal Code 451(b) requires that a residence be burned. Because of the excellent work of Cal Fire, only 1 residence burned, that was charged.
Penal code section 451.5 requires one of three things: $7 million in damages (damage here was under $2 million); a prior conviction for arson (which neither of these defendants have); or damage to five or more residences (this case had 1). It would have been unethical and in violation of my prosecutorial obligation to seek justice for me to file these charges.
The citizens of Madera County should be concerned that their elected district attorney can’t figure out what charges to file, matching the facts to the law.
Perhaps more importantly, Madera County citizens should be concerned that after having these facts explained to him, he continues to relay false information to the media, playing politics with his office, instead of seeking justice for his community.
As to the pending appeal and allegations of misconduct, they are just that, allegations. In this, as in every case of any significance, the courts will decide.
Sally Orme Moreno, Madera
NOTE: Sally Moreno is running for Madera County District Attorney against incumbent David Linn in the June 2018 primary election.
Fabulous event
One word describes the 20th Annual Fall Festival at the Oakhurst Community Park last Friday and Saturday - Wow.
What a wonderful family oriented event. Thank you so much to the main women in charge of such a great event - Betty Linn, Anne Driscoll, Rhonda Salisbury, and Lanie Suderman.
What a major undertaking, and you all handled it with professional and capable hands. The community of Oakhurst is grateful for such a fabulous event.
Sue Schneider-Graham, Oakhurst
Passage of the Republican Budget, FY2018 Budget Resolution
Americans deserve a budget that prioritizes the core functions and responsibilities of government: public health, public education, and public safety. This budget does none of those things, hurts the most vulnerable among us, and fails to strengthen the middle class. It’s a budget that cuts Medicaid and Medicare by $1.5 trillion in order to provide a nearly $2 trillion tax break to the top 1% that will drive up our country’s deficit. That’s not what the American people want or deserve.
In addition to cuts to programs that ensure basic access to health care, this budget fails to make enough critical investments in areas where we need it the most: jobs, education, housing, reforming the criminal justice system and fixing our nation’s failing infrastructure.
While I am pleased this budget includes my bipartisan amendment to establish funding for workforce development programs, I simply cannot support a budget that does not reflect the priorities or values of America.
U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, member of the Senate Budget Committee
