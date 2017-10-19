Letters to the editor - October 17 edition

Progress on EMCSPCA no-kill shelter

The long-awaited EMCSPCA no-kill shelter in Ahwahnee is taking shape, with retaining walls and building footings in place. The next step is the concrete work. Area contractor Randy Papike estimates the project will be completed by the end of next summer. EMCSPCA Treasurer Lyle Swanson makes a trip out there twice a week or so, just to see the exciting progress being made.