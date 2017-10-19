Letters to the editor - October 17 edition

Kaepernick disappoints me
Former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to disappoint me. After his infamous refusal to stand for our National Anthem that sparked a continuing protest across the league, it has now been reported that Mr. Kaepernick has donated $25,000 to a group called Assata’s Daughters, a group named after a convicted cop-killer, Assata Shakur.
Shakur was convicted of shooting and killing New Jersey state trooper Werner Forester in 1973 and was sentenced to life in prison. In 1979, members of the Black Liberation Army, a radical offspring of the Black Panther Party, staged her escape by taking prison guards hostage at gunpoint.
She fled to Cuba where she remains to this day under political asylum. When you look up the ideals and goals of Assata’s Daughters, there are red flags aplenty. Just the fact that the organization is named after a convicted cop-killer who remains on the FBI’s most wanted list, raises a huge red flag.
Kaepernick states that his donation is “part of his goal to provide $100,000 to underprivileged communities.” It has also been reported that he designated $2,500 specifically for “Cop Watch,” a program that trains volunteers to follow and videotape police officers.
I’m not against peaceful protest or the right to donate to an organization that you believe in, but this organization follows the 10 points of The Black Panthers, with an 11th point of their own.
Look them up for yourself and decide how you feel about this group. I prefer to donate to organizations whose purpose is to protect all citizens and promote their ideals in a peaceful and civil manner with no tolerance for violence in any way, shape or form.
Gary Murphy, Oakhurst
10 acres not enough
I think it was healthy for the community college district board of trustees to question its own study committee on the proposed permanent site they proposed for the Oakhurst Community College near downtown Oakhurst, behind Rite Aide.
I recently retired after 42 years at Santa Ana College in teaching and other positions. I spend much of my retirement time now here in Oakhurst.
We spent many years on expansion, even opened a second campus in neighboring Orange, called Santiago Canyon College. It is doing quite well.
I think the question now is how much room will you need in the future.
Most community colleges need room to expand. So the question they need to consider is how much room will they need in the future. From the sounds of it, 10 plus acres will not be enough, unless there is room to expand nearby later.
I would consider a 50-acre site myself if I was a member the board of trustees.
Stewart Case, Oakhurst
