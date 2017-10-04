Letters to the Editor - October 5 edition

What happened?
As an attendee at the Patriot Day event held at Yosemite High to honor the deceased of Sept. 11, I was aware of a change/alteration of a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful,” the words written by a distant cousin of mine, Katherine Bates.
The most important words deleted or altered were: “God shed His grace on thee.”
Did I hear it wrong or did the school authorize, alter or delete it?
Yours truly, under God.
Ed Bates, retired Madera County sheriff-coroner
We are praying for you
This is an open letter to Superintendent Cecilia Greenberg, and Principal Regina Carr at Yosemite High School:
We, Christians, want you to know that we are praying for you and all the teachers, staff and students at Yosemite High School.
We are praying for wisdom to learn the truth. We are praying for patience in difficult challenges.
In 1952 on our classroom chalkboard was written the daily motto from the Bible: “love others.”
In the public school Christmas play in Alisal, California, I announced: “don’t be afraid. Jesus Christ is born.” Luke 2:10.
We see on our money: “In God we trust” - not trust in money. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, not from religion.
Thomas Jefferson wanted the government to be separate from religion not get God out of government and schools. Colleges were started by Christians.
As long as teachers give tests in schools, students will pray to God.
I attended the Patriot Day memorial in 2016 at Yosemite High School and again on Sept. 11 this year. It was wonderful to see students get educated about patriotism, respect for our flag, appreciation and honoring servicemen, both military and civilian, who put their lives on the line to protect us and our freedoms.
We all, students, teachers, community and service people, stood and promised loyalty to our flag of the United States one nation under God. However, some “politically correct” adults are deciding to deprive students of their God-given right to have hope in God instead of suicidal despair.
Hope in God who sent His son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for our trespasses, then rose from the dead to go back to heaven, where he is waiting for all of us who believe in him.
Nancy Harmelin, Oakhurst
Thank you to Comfort Inn
I was one of the many recently evacuated by the Railroad Fire. Many thanks go to the awesome firemen, sheriffs and others who saved our homes. However, we also have an area unsung hero in the Oakhurst community - the Comfort Inn.
Nine neighbors and many, many pets spent five days at this motel. In face of increased need for an item or service, businesses often take advantage of the customer - not the Comfort Inn. Not only did they provide reduced rates, they met every special request we made.
Renee, at the front desk, seriously bent over backwards to see all our requests, which sometimes changed hourly, were met. Comfort Inn truly put the Oakhurst community foremost.
When needed, I will see that Comfort Inn in Oakhurst is the first motel I recommend to incoming guests.
Reta Fields, Oakhurst
Emadco went above and beyond
I feel the need to express my sincere appreciation for Emadco Disposal for the dumpsters they donated for the residents of Eastern Madera County. They graciously delivered dumpsters to the sheriff station in Oakhurst for us to dispose of spoiled food after losing power from the devastating Railroad Fire.
The majority of the focus during the fires was to protect homes and people, but Emadco went above and beyond to consider the aftermath of the destruction. To have a predetermined location to get rid of the spoiled food was priceless.
Imagine losing all food contents in your refrigerator with nowhere to dispose of it. Because of Emadco, I, as well as many other residents, didn’t have to worry about it.
I feel that Emadco has gone above and beyond, and I just wanted to express my thanks to them publicly.
Shane Warn, Oakhurst
