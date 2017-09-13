Letters to the Editor - September 14 edition

Why so many large fires?
In light of the recent disastrous fires we can assume all residents are thankful for a job well done by all emergency personnel. Having done this type of work in the past I know its not easy.
Having said this perhaps it’s time to raise the question why have we had so many large fires in recent seasons?
About 45 years ago our state and local governments cut programs for local youth to work in the woods doing underbrush and low vegetation removal thereby reducing fuels in some areas during fire season. As a former U.S. Forest Service Hotshot member I can say when not on fire we cut fire line in needed areas. Is this happening now, I don’t know, but it should be.
Another phenomenon. In later years was the so called environmentalist movement, not a bad thing on the face of it, but if you remove the layers of complication, you can see it’s not at all what it started out to be. Some of the environmentalist movement of today consists of money grubbing lawyers, corrupt politicians and their bribing lobbyist pals.
And let’s not forget the poor little spotted owl and our wonderful senators of California who saved them so gallantly, putting many thousands of workers in the logging and lumber industry out of work and opening the door for foreign companies to provide work to their citizens.
The list goes on and on and we could speak forever on this subject, but perhaps a little truth and eye opening is just as effective.
The next time you decide to post a thank you to these heroes, or drive by one, you could add for doing your job that Gov. Brown continues to ask me to pay for it over and over and over.
A.E. Loymendy, Ahwahnee
Step up to the plate
As I sit at my computer and watch the thick smoke boiling up into the atmosphere, I wonder how in the world this came to fruition.
Then I remember back a number of years, when a group of concerned citizens attempted to receive authorization from our state of California politicians to allow spraying of our forests in order to help curtail the extreme damage that the bark beetle could cause.
I am also curious to understand why neither the media nor anyone else for that matter has not brought up the insanity of our Environmental Protection Agency for the disastrous decision they made in refusing to authorize the spraying of our trees.
I do not recall the reason given for this cataclysmic decision. Was someone afraid of giving a squirrel a headache?
Lord Acton wrote: “Power is corrupt. Absolute power is corrupt absolutely.”
To the environmentalists, I would very much like to say shame on you. Step up to the plate and open your coffers to pay the difference between the cost of spraying and the total loss from these fires, including all of the costs of personal and private property loss.
The EPA for our once beautiful state needs to take some much deserved responsibility for the fiery and catastrophic tragedies taking place.
Pamela Silva, Ahwahnee
Completely baseless
If the letter writer in the Sept. 7 edition of the Sierra Star accusing Congressman McClintock that he will stop protecting wild horses and burros bothered to read what the Congressman actually said, he would find that his assertion is completely baseless.
It is the radical animal rights groups who are to blame for this problem.
As the Congressman correctly points out, “(Bureau of Land Management) is also plagued with lawsuits by animal rights organizations that seem to criticize virtually every action BLM takes. They object to euthanizing surplus animals, and yet seem perfectly willing to watch them succumb to excruciating death by starvation, dehydration and disease.”
What Congressman McClintock wants to do is to give the BLM access to all the tools necessary to create a better alternative “to manage these populations more sensibly, effectively and humanely” than the current failed system.
Rick Fairnelli, Madera
Keep it orderly
I am a veteran of WWII and four more as a “cold” war veteran operating then against the Soviets.
In 1942, Nazi U-boats were trying to kill me and my mates. In 1943, the Japanese emperor forces were likewise involved. I spent 30 years as a California law enforcement officer, and took an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States.
I am embarrassed that the police in Charlottesville didn’t put an immediate stop from either side in that riot by arresting wrongdoers. There is obvious film showing all involved in criminal behavior.
My father’s kin were killed fighting the Confederates. My mother’s kin were killed fighting the Unionists. The Bates had no slaves. The Bryants had no slaves.
Regardless of any USA citizen’s opinion or history, allowing for opposing views not to use their First Amendment rights to express their opinion is wrong.
I am a registered non-partisan now and I am opposed to law violators and always have been.
I understand our president blamed both sides ... and as a result, he is criticized.
I am not a racist. Come on Americans. You and I can’t change history. I salute both of my kin; one for supporting his state of Indiana, and the other, the commonwealth of Kentucky.
We can allow for an orderly and legal expression of viewpoints.
Ed Bates, retired Madera County sheriff-coroner
