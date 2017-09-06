Letters to the editor - September 7 edition

An open wound
As a veteran, I object to the removal of any monument or grave marker of any person who served in a conflict that they believed in. Granted the Civil War was a great loss of men in a fight that each side believed in.
If those monuments are offensive to some after 150 years, what’s next? WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam or any other conflict good men and woman have served in?
The United States is like an open wound. If you keep picking at it, it will never properly heal.
Both parties need to get over it, and work together to make the USA great again.
U.S. Army Veteran, J.L. Riggs, Ahwahnee
Not everyone has cleared their property
Kudos to Congressman Tom McClintock (and President Trump) for taking on the destruction of wild horses and burros since apparently the Bureau of Land Management couldn’t or wouldn’t deal with the problem effectively. I guess McClintock decided that he should assist Mr. Trump in this venture.
It’s important that our politicians follow their own agenda as I question whether constituents really have the experience or insight to know where problem solving should take place.
Mr. McClintock has, as the Madera County Board of Supervisors has, ignored letters to deal with our complaints about not being able to clear 100 feet around our homes as a defensible space as mandated by Public Resource Code (PRC) 4291.
Some mountain residents, on large and small lots as in Bass Lake, live next to uncooperative or absentee property owners who will not clear or allow them to clear the part of that 100 feet that might be beyond the property line.
I would think, in light of the many large Mountain Area wildfires last week, that people would wake up and do their clearing. We are not out of fire season yet.
Should we expect help or even acknowledgment from the politicians just because we pay their salaries and they are there to represent us? They indeed have priorities of their own much more important like McClintock’s horse and burro slaughter proposal than problem solving to avoid preventable fires.
They must, as neither McClintock nor any member of the Madera County Board of Supervisors has responded to letters asking for help and offering solutions to prevent fires through PRC 4291.
They must be being recognized as wiser because enough of their constituents keep reelecting them to office ... and their checks keep coming.
Mary Herrmann, Oakhurst
A thank you to the community
The Detwiler Fire was a devastating natural tragedy that greatly affected our neighbors. We greatly appreciate our community coming together to join us for a fundraising brunch on Aug. 13. Guests enjoyed five courses, donating $68 per person, and a silent auction with items such as cooking classes, brunch, and a variety of specially paired wine lots.
Absolutely every penny was deposited into an account at Yosemite Bank. The $15,000 raised will go directly to those who have lost their homes or rentals.
We thank each and every one who participated for coming together at this difficult time for our neighbors who are in dire need. It has been a very bad fire season.
Ms. Erna, Renée-Nicole and the entire estate team
