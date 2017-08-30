Letters to the editor - August 31 edition

Shelter contractor selected
The Eastern Madera County SPCA Board of Directors is happy to announce the selection of R. Papike Construction, Inc. of Oakhurst, as general contractor for the construction of the EMCSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center in Ahwahnee.
Of the bids from three very well qualified contractors, we were most impressed with the amount of thought and effort Randy put into preparation of his bid. We felt that Randy worked hard to include as many area sub-contractors as possible considering the difficulty of some of the technical aspects of the shelter requirements. We are happy to have someone who is dedicated to working with our architect, Alan Handry and the EMCSPCA board as a team.
Kris Koontz Construction has been working on the grading which is nearing completion. His next step is to complete the right-turn lane along the highway and then build the retaining walls. Randy and Kris are working together to coordinate a smooth transition from one phase of the work to the next.
We thank you for your patience and continued support through the years. Our main concern has been to make the EMCSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center a place the community will be proud of, and the first place you will go to find a furry friend. We have been entrusted with donations, small and large, and have taken our responsibility seriously.
The money raised for the shelter is not ours, it is yours and we want you to know that we have made every effort to use it wisely.
Thanks again for your support,
Sharon Fitzgerald, EMCSPCA President
Political difference rarely met with civil discourse
Has hate become the response emotion toward everyone we disagree with or those who may be different than us? Unfortunately for many people, the answer is yes.
Political difference is rarely met with civil discourse these days - it is polarized with contempt, name calling, rhetoric, verbal assault, threats and sometimes violence - in elicit attempts to shut up, drive out, and remove opponents. Serious terms are often hurled in an attempt to silence an opponent, racist, sexist, intolerant.
While I listen respectfully to your opinion, do I or others have the right to disagree and make a case for our position? Are we now governed by mob rule?
If you don’t get what you want, are those with whom you disagree crooked or incompetent?
Facts are important. Decisions are based on fact, not emotion. If you want to properly promote your position, do it with facts.
Rumor, innuendo, supposition conjecture, guessing, or even disagreements are not making a case for a tenable position.
Claiming that something is illegal doesn’t make it so.
Saying someone is incompetent doesn’t make it so.
Calling someone sexist or racist is a powerful accusation. Accusations should be based on solid evidence, not conjecture.
If your purpose is to persuade, put aside innuendo and supposition, and laden your comments with facts that you can substantiate.
Accusations without evidence are used to distract from the truth. If your goal is to polarize or destroy or gain some political posture, accusations not based on any fact are the means of the unscrupulous.
By the way, feel free to disagree with me.
Madera County Supervisor David Rogers, District 2
Time to fix Lauri Lane
The new water lines, hydrants, and new water meters have been in place for over a year now for residents of Lauri Lane. Those residents of Lauri Lane are suppose to be charged by the usage of water and not the flat rate of $98 per month.
My bill this month is still at a flat rate but now the cost at $101 a month on the same or less usage then last month, so why $3 more on this last water bill?
Talking to a couple neighbors on Lauri Lane, I discovered their water bill is $60 per month. Why is there a lower price for water for households that use more water then I use?
With the up grade of the water system on Lauri Lane the road is now a gravel road, and when it rains the gravel flows in the water drain by my house clogging the drain, causing flooding of my yard and threatening the foundation of my home - not good.
Their has been money set aside to fix and repave Lauri Lane, and I think it’s time for Madera County to finish the job, make fair prices on the water and fix our road and keep my house safe from flooding.
Mike Arechiga, Oakhurst
Dealing with it
As a veteran, as a son and grandson of veterans, I am deeply offended that Bill Atwood wants us to simply accept the spectacle of Nazi and Klan wannabees parading through the streets of Charlottesville as the “the cost of the First Amendment.” My father and two uncles put their lives on the line to stop the atrocities of Nazi Germany. Atwood’s glib labeling of concerned Americans as “BMW’s” dishonors their sacrifice. I can assure Bill that none of them would have stood idly by while a swastika was waved in their faces.
But that’s not the only thing that offends me.
Bill refers to the KKK as “born in the Democrat Party of the south years ago” as though the Klan was a formal plank of the party platform. First, the correct name is Democratic Party, not Democrat Party. Democrats don’t refer to the “Republic Party,” but partisan hacks like Atwood invariably indulge in their asinine schoolyard wordplay. Second, while it is true that a majority of Southern Democrats in the 1860’s were white (just as the vast majority of Trump supporters today are white), the Klan was in no way “born of the Democrat (Democratic) Party.”
The Klan began during Reconstruction as a haven for racist confederate sympathizers, was labeled a terrorist organization by a federal grand jury in 1870, and was disbanded by 1872. Reborn in 1915, the Klan flourished in the South until 1944. Today’s Klan has been active since 1946, but few - if any -of its members are likely to be Democrats.
Bill is right that society sets some limits on freedom. One of those limits prohibits advocating the violent overthrow of the government, which is precisely what white supremacist organizations advocate. They cannot be tolerated. Not by Trump. Not by Bill. Not by anybody.
Charles Bednar, Oakhurst
Out of business after 35 years
As of this month, 41Trading Post at 40598 Highway 41, will be working on closing its doors after 35+ years in business. We have put our hearts and souls into this business, and it has taken much courage and thought to come to this decision.
We are unsure of an exact closing date, as it will take time to liquidate the massive inventory we have accumulated over the years. We will do our best to answer questions and address concerns that anyone may have during this time.
We would like to express our immense appreciation and gratitude to the community and surrounding areas for your continued business and support through the decades. We certainly would not have made it this far without you.
Sandy Baker-Moore & Natashia Burrell, Oakhurst
