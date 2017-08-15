Letters to the editor - August 17 edition

DA that cares
Why would anyone with common sense run against David Linn for District Attorney?
Does anyone remember what it was like in Madera County before David Linn was elected Madera County District Attorney? Do you remember the out of control property crime? Do you remember the gang problems and crime in Madera or the sex crimes, rapes and nut jobs going door-to-door selling rope-a-dope? Do you remember? I do.
We have another election coming up pretty soon. When you vote, remember we now have a DA’s office for the Mountain Area because of Mr. Linn.
Remember we now have full time investigators here in the mountains because Mr. Linn put them here.
Please also remember we now have a Veterans Court to assist our local veterans who need a little help. Keep in mind David Linn is himself a Navy veteran.
I’ve lived up here most of my adult life. In the past, it was difficult to remain up here. The drug crimes were high and got worse every year. So were the property crimes.
We considered more than once moving down to north Fresno because it was safer. But now, no one can truthfully say life up here hasn’t gotten better lately. That’s because for the first time in a very long time, we have a district attorney that cares about this community and works hard to keep both you and me safe.
Mark Fisher, Coarsegold
These issues are not simple
In response to Victoria Johnson of Advocates Delivering Love letter to the editor about Proposition 57 in the Aug. 10 edition of the Sierra Star.
Ms. Johnson’s assessment of the plain language of Proposition 57 is accurate. That is not the end of the analysis.
Despite my best efforts, in Jackson’s case, the jury acquitted him of the one charge of arson of a residential structure, which is currently a violent felony convicting him of 21 “nonviolent” arsons.
That also is not the end of the analysis. After Proposition 57 was passed, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) was tasked with writing the enabling regulations for the proposition. They can be found at 15 Cal. Code Regs. 3490(a) and (b) and 2449.1(a) and (b). They were enacted on April 13, 2017.
They provide that nonviolent parole does apply to an inmate, who began serving a term for both a violent and a nonviolent felony, but then finished the term for the violent felony and is now serving only the nonviolent felony term.
Had Jackson been convicted of a violent felony, when his sentence for that violent felony was concluded, (one year later that his current eligibility date) he would have been eligible for Proposition 57 release consideration. Ms. Johnson is very correct; the bill claimed it would only apply to violent felons. CDCR is pulling a fast one on the people of California with its enabling regulations.
Jackson’s file will be assessed for release soon if it has not already happened. If they don’t release him this time, he will be reviewed for release annually. These issues are not simple. They are difficult to make clear to people unfamiliar with the legal principles involved in 300 words. Should anyone care to discuss these issues, or their implications with me further, I am happy to do so. I’m not that hard to find.
Sally Moreno, Madera
NOTE: Sally Moreno is running against David Linn in the primary election of 2018.
