Letters to the Editor - edition of April 27

National Volunteer Week is April 23-29
National Volunteer Week is an annual celebration held to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent, voice, and support to causes they care about in their community. During National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, the American Cancer Society recognizes and celebrates the efforts of its approximately 2 million volunteers nationwide who are making a difference in the fight against cancer.
There are no words that can possibly express our gratitude for all our volunteers do. From driving cancer patients to and from treatment to leading Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer teams, running the Discovery Shop resale store, assisting with everyday office needs, and advocating for healthier communities, volunteers are the heart and soul of the American Cancer Society. Volunteers are the reason we will achieve our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
To volunteer with the American Cancer Society, call (800) 227-2345 or go online at www.cancer.org/volunteer. There is a year-round need for more volunteers. Cancer patients depend upon you.
Donna Gavello, Program Manager, American Cancer Society
