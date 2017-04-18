Letters t the editor - edition of April 20

Celebrate prom and graduation safely
Near the end of high school, dresses and tuxedos come out for prom. Seniors also prepare for college, military, and/or work. A lesson from my life must be learned.
In 1992, I was a junior and an athlete at Tracy High School in San Joaquin County. I planned to attend a California college like Reedley College. That never happened.
I was 16 on April 10 of that year when I was hit head-on by a drunken driver. The collision put me in a coma for 100 days with brain injuries, several broken and dislocated bones, and paralysis. I was a patient in two hospitals for seven months and then had therapy for 17 months.
After 25 years, I still struggle daily with my hearing, talking, walking, and I cannot drive. Schooling for my dream job is unrealistic. A drunken driver dramatically changed my life.
Please do not make a bad decision by driving drunk or become a passenger of a vehicle with one. As the old cliché says, “The life you save may be your own.”
Lori Martin, Tracy
Honored to call her friend
We read in the April 6 Sierra Star that Oakhurst Chamber is going in a new direction.
They are entitled to that, however, as a new resident to the Coarsegold area I must submit my experience with a employee that was let go: Joelle Leder.
When we first moved to the area in August 2016 the first place we went was the chamber to help guide us through this beautiful area we now call home. Joelle was the first person who greeted us. She had a welcoming smile, professional manner and gave us invaluable information to introduced us to several area’s and groups that interested us. Because of that, we have many new friends in the foothills. We have run into Joelle several times since, happy and honored to call her friend.
It is a huge loss to let such a valuable person to the community go. We are beyond disappointed in the chamber’s decision because as I’ve mentioned above, she was the warm greeting we received to this brand-new adventure.
We would hope the chamber will reconsider their decision. An authentic kind sincere woman is a hole in the image the chamber should have been proud and honored to have.
Todd and Debbie Jackson, Coarsegold
