Letters to the editor - week of December 15

We need urgent care and a hospital
The recent news in the Sierra Star that one of our Oakhurst doctor offices is closing Dec. 31 is sad for all the patients of Doctors Tracey, Barigian and Sachau, as well as other residents in the area who require medical care.
That raises even a bigger concern for the area. Time and time again, I hear the story that someone is moving to Fresno due to medical reasons. We are losing our Oakhurst patients, customers, and clients due to not having a hospital in Oakhurst. We don’t even have 24/7 Urgent Care anymore.
What is wrong with this town? We have over 13,000 people living in Oakhurst. Mariposa has less than half that amount and they have a hospital.
Do you know how many times 911 is called because a person is in need of medical help at a hospital? This person makes a trip for an hour down the hill or Medevac to Fresno. All of our business is going to Fresno. It doesn't make sense.
Please tell me that in the near future, a hospital will exist in Oakhurst - or at least we can get back a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.
Kathryn Montgomery, Bass Lake
Community College in Oakhurst
In the late 1990s, a citizen’s group, the El Capitan Foundation, put forth the idea of purchasing real property in Ahwahnee, to be used for a community college. For some reason, the sale of the land did not go through and the idea was placed on the back burner.
Subsequently, a grant was obtained to clean up the property, an EIR (Environmental Impact Report) was prepared, and the property is now known as Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park. It is my understanding that Madera County actually identified a portion of the property in 1999 as part of the Ahwahnee/Nipinnawasee Area Plan for the purpose of building a community college.
Does anybody have any more information about this project and why it never came to fruition? I believe this would be a perfect place for our community college and our taxpayer dollars from the recently passed bond (Measure C) could be used for the purchase of the property and construction costs.
A small coffee/bagel shop could be constructed on the site and be run by students to serve the college and surrounding community, thereby resulting in profit for programs that benefit the school. A college bookstore could also be included in the construction and profits could be used for ongoing college programs and improvements.
The big question is: If the land has already been identified by Madera County for the purpose of building a community college, why isn’t it being used for that purpose? If anybody has any information regarding this question and the Area Plan, I would love to discuss it with you and explore the possibility of making it happen. You may email me at murphsauto@aol.com.
Gary Murphy, Oakhurst
Two sides to a story
Peter Cavanaugh, I could not help but wince at your opening paragraphs in your Sierra Star column of Dec. 8, titled Hamiliton. Stock market gains and unemployed, indeed.
There are the sins of commission and the sins of omission and you, of all people, know the difference and the deference.
Of course, you have no licensed obligation to “help” the reader see both sides of the story but a person of your integrity may wish to temper your subjective temptations by considering the merits of being both forthright and forthcoming.
Tacos y sopas en 2017? Tacos and soup in 2017? Ramon.
Ray Krause, O’Neals
