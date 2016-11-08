I read Peter Cavanaugh piece entitled “Life on Pluto.” Again, I feel sorry for Peter as he again went off the rails.
Last summer he couldn’t say enough nice things about Jim Comey, now in his mind Comey resides in a position lower than Hitler. The problem I have with Peter is he and his elk allow their ideology to override their integrity.
It’s one thing to vote for a person and later find they are corrupt but it is another to vote for a person who is known to be corrupt even before you vote.
I can understand why some people have a hard time voting for Trump but the alternative is much worse. I would advise those people to not vote for president at all.
Peter and other democrats have a problem with the truth, in other words - “I have made up my mind so don’t confuse me with the facts.”
I read Peter for a good laugh but I read Dr. Bill for a fair analysis of the political landscape.
Tom Wider, Fresno
