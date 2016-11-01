Letters to the editor - week of November 3

Hillary can’t be trusted
Back in July, I listened intently while FBI director James Comey built a strong case as to why Hillary Clinton was guilty of mishandling classified documents. In the end he decided that she was “extremely careless” in handling the classified documents.
Words have meaning. If Mr. Comey had decided that Hillary was “grossly negligent” she would be guilty of a crime and disqualified from being president. Personally I don’t see any difference between “extremely careless” and “grossly negligent.”
Mr. Comey stated that “To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to security or administrative sanctions. But that is not what we are deciding now.”
Hillary is no longer secretary of state so I can only guess that the sanction he had in mind was that she would not be allowed to become president.
The FBI now has 650,000 more emails that are on a laptop that was shared by Huma Abadin and her then husband Anthony Weiner.
Huma Abadin is an aide and close personal friend of Hillary. There is little doubt that some of those emails are classified documents from Hillary’s unsecured server to Huma’s unsecured phone then to the unsecured laptop and finally backed up to unsecured Yahoo mail.
I’m sure that any interested hacker is now examining those documents.
This is a disaster. Hillary Clinton must not be allowed to become president; she cannot be trusted with our country’s secrets.
Les Lagerquist, Oakhurst
Lets look at the ‘facts’
Bill Atwood portrays himself as someone who values honesty, integrity and the truth. Yet his writings frequently contain mistruths, inaccuracies, distortions, things taken out of context, and even some downright lies.
For example, in his “Disgraceful behavior” opinion piece (My Thoughts) in the Oct. 20 Sierra Star, his statement “So when you mark your ballots remember to think about the person who cheers about killing 3,000 babies each day . . .” includes a downright lie.
No one (except Hitler types), not even the most zealous pro-choice supporter, would cheer about the killing of 3,000 “babies.” I did hear Hillary, to whom he’s obviously referring, say the decision for abortion is one of the worst decisions a person can face.
Additionally, his statement is based on the misleading premise that fetuses are babies. Fact: human embryos and human fetuses (the term fetus is used starting at about nine weeks gestation) are not babies. Yes, they are potentially human babies, but they are not, in fact, breathing, viable babies.
Fact: In spite of detectable beating of the heart early in pregnancy, that organ won’t be fully formed until about the 13th week of gestation.
Fact: The presence of a heartbeat does not signal the existence of viable life, or conscious life, in spite of our typical emotional reaction to the sound.
Fact: It’s not known for sure when brain life or consciousness begins but the brain structures and functions that can support consciousness do not start to form until around 6 months gestation.
So, is anyone “cheering” about the termination of 3,000 pregnancies a day? Again, even ardent pro-choice supporters understand the seriousness and even trauma involved in such a decision. So, no, this is not a cheering matter.
To be pro-choice is not to be pro-abortion. It is to be pro-privacy, and for making difficult medical decisions with one’s own family and/or health care provider without governmental interference.
For Hillary to want the Roe vs. Wade decision to stand actually means she’s for reducing the number of abortions. Access to safe and legal abortions, it’s been shown, is connected to fewer abortions taking place.
Sandra L. Scott, Coarsegold
The power of politics
I recently read an article by Bill McMorris of the Washington Free Beacon, wherein he details an example of what I refer to as the “power of politics.”
The article tells the story of how Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, hired former NFL coach Dennis Green in 2009 to coach the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the upstart UFL League founded by Bill Hambrecht in 2007. The problem is, Pelosi stiffed Green to the tune of $990,000 for his work and he still refused to pay Green even after a California arbitrator ordered him to pay.
As a wealthy, public figure with a powerful wife, it appears that he believes he is in a position to ignore laws that the rest of us are compelled to follow. Green has since died and, according to McMorris, his widow still has not been paid.
The article continues to state that Marty Schottenheimer also filed a lawsuit against Pelosi and Hambrecht in 2012 for failing to honor his contract. Further, nearly 80 players for the league were forced to sue for failure to honor their contracts.
This is just one example of the attitude of those who are either in political power positions or related to someone who is. Examples abound, including:
Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, together with multiple partners, was awarded the California high-speed rail contract as the “lowest bidder.” In addition, the USPS awarded Mr. Blum’s real estate company the contract to sell 56 post office buildings for approximately $19 billion in 2011?
Many of our politicians, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, live in multi-million dollar homes, apartments, or condos and live much more luxuriously than we ordinary citizens working in the private sector. They drive expensive cars and travel first-class, which most of us can only dream of.
There are so many examples of political power lining the pockets of those in office and their families that I couldn’t begin to list them all here.
Crony Capitalism is alive and well in our government.
Gary Murphy, Oakhurst
Comments