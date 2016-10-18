Letters to the Editor

The powers that be
I remember when the mills in Oakhurst and in North Fork were closed. We were told that logging was stopped, in part because of habitat taken by the spotted owl was affecting the logging. Perhaps there were more reasons beyond the spotted owl. That is the reason I remember being given.
The local economy was greatly affected and it took a very long time for it to improve. I do not have the knowledge of the “powers that be.” It seems to me that we would not have the dire problem of dead trees and increased fire danger if the logging had continued. The forests would have been maintained and in drought years, the trees would not have been weakened for lack of water and perhaps could have survived the beetle infestation.
I only have common sense, and do not have the information known only to the “powers that be.”
I do not understand how Madera County Supervisors could approve three more hotels. Our town’s water system is already stressed. I bet that they, like other hotels and motels in the area will have enough water to maintain a healthy lawn and have water for all their guests’ needs. And the tax dollars will go to Madera County and probably stay in the City of Madera.
I haven’t seen green in my yard after the beginning of summer. I got a letter that said I will have a water pressure monitor put on my home if I overuse and be fined if seen rinsing off a driveway or washing a car. And we can’t even drink the water. Between the metered water and bottled water, my bill is well over $100 a month for three people. Maybe someone should consider our water table and the water needs of the Oakhurst community, and all the money going into Madera County’s coffers. What could our elected officials have been thinking?
Again, I only have common sense. The whole story is known only to the “powers that be.”
Every few years someone gets the “bug” to incorporate Oakhurst. Not a bad idea. Then someone points out that we may not be able to support a fire department, a sheriff’s office, etc. If incorporated and we had a super store such as Walmart or Kmart maybe our sales taxes would stay in Oakhurst. When I need something and I’m not already going to Fresno for an appointment, I go online to buy what is not available here. Guess where my sales taxes go? Madera County and Oakhurst retailers are not getting my business, and seem to survive in spite of my not being able to buy everything locally.
Once again, I only have common sense and do not know as much as the “powers that be.”
Unlike common sense, opinions are like noses, everyone has one. Now the “powers that be” know my opinion.
Patricia Runyan, Oakhurst
Mariposa County does not care
Journalistic standards are not in evidence in your Oct. 13 article, “SilverTip project moves forward.”
You do not reference any documents. You have only one named source, Mariposa County Planning Director Sarah Williams. All others are unnamed. You do not seek obvious sources to gather full information. The article is highly biased, giving a false impression of the issues involved, the politics of Mariposa County, and the quality of Mariposa County staff work.
Example: Quoting Sarah Williams, “Because they worked hard to comply with all the county conditions, they were entitled to get their grading permit. However, that action has been appealed by the Yosemite Alpine Community Services District.”
Only a little digging would reveal the trash value of that statement. If you had asked, Sarah Williams could have given you a copy of the appeal itself. If you look at County Conditions 25-26-27 (camariposacounty.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/42745) concerning the adequacy of the Community Services District’s easements, you will see that they must be adequate for the needs of the districts to supply water to its members. The County never consulted the district.
The county bases its approval of those conditions on an offer, never made to the district. If it had been made, the district would have found it inadequate.
The district needs to drill another well, principally to keep its water storage tanks full when the big fire comes. The State Waterboards requires a 50’ radial control zone around well heads. Our easements are 10’ wide. We therefore cannot drill. The 45-year-old easements are clearly not adequate to meet today’s requirements. The county does not care.
Richard Ryon, Chairman, Yosemite Alpine Community Services District, Fish Camp
Comments