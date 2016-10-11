Letters to the Editor

Thank you celebration
I want to thank the community for all the volunteers, donors, sponsors and all those who helped with the 20th Mountain Heritage Days. It was a great success and I look forward to doing the event again next year.
I am accepting any information people would like to share about how they liked it, what they didn’t like and how they think we can change it, and any other comments.
We will be using that information at our follow-up meeting on Nov. 3, so please send comments at least two weeks prior to Gwen Dunn, Fresno Flats, Post Office 451, Oakhurst, 93644, or stampindun@sbcglobal.net, placing Heritage Days follow-up in subject area.
We will hold a community thank you celebration for everyone who helped us this year, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 19, at Fresno Flats Historic Museum & Park. Finger foods will be available.
Thank you all, again.
President Gwen Dunn, Sierra Historic Sites Association Board of Directors
Only in America
Due to Hillary Clinton’s health problems, Bill Clinton and Obama take up the slack. That proves that if Hillary wins the presidency, we will have two (or three) for the price of one. What Hillary can’t do, Bill will take care of, and there’s always Obama in the background to jump in, so not to worry.
Surely a new wrinkle in a presidency. Only in America.
Helga Weber, Coarsegold
Praising sheriff’s office
Oct. 7 someone stole the joy and spirit from a Community Spirit Display. The guitar, a prop used by the Scarecrow of the “Hay-Bale Band,” was taken.
The Eastern Madera Chamber of Commerce has encouraged businesses to participate in the festivities of the fall season and decorate the town of Oakhurst.
As the day went by, patrons encouraged the sheriff’s office to get involved, and by 2 p.m. a call was placed regarding the stolen guitar. Deputy Chetwood was on the scene in no time to take a report, and the staff of Oakhurst Physical Therapy was happy with his efforts.
Within 30 minutes of his report, he walked the guitar thief back to the scene of the crime and had him apologize.
Thank you Deputy Chetwood for bringing the joy and spirit back to our festive town of Oakhurst.
Tony McLean, Oakhurst
