Expression suppression

Frances Hagen is an 84-year-old former schoolteacher and Gold Star parent who lost a son in Vietnam. Mrs. Hagen lives in Oakhurst, where she has resided for more than 40 years.
Her father, legendary baseball great Bob “Dusty” Rhoads, threw a no-hitter pitching for Cleveland against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 18, 1908, becoming the first in team history to do so.
Her son, Eric Hagen, is principal of Glacier High School and Mountain Home School Charter here in Oakhurst.
Mrs. Hagen has been active in our community for many decades and was a founding member of the Oakhurst Democratic Club.
She placed a “Hillary for President” sign at her driveway entrance last week. A few days later - hidden by the dark of night in a cowardly effort to frighten and intimidate Frances - the sign was alarmingly defaced with the word “prison” substituted for “president” on the front. The back was filled with vile hate language,
implying increased reprisals from the “Trump Gang” might be forthcoming for any future efforts in support of Secretary Clinton.
Thankfully, Mrs. Hagen’s life is filled with nearby friends who have made no secret of expressing their absolute disgust at this violation of property and propriety.
A neighborhood watch group on Facebook (“425A - Stagecoach Road”) has been unanimous in expressing their strong support for Frances and in vigorously condemning the incident with such observations as “To turn on each other is the last thing we need to do,” “I am not for Hillary, but I would never allow anyone to do that,” and “Although I’m on the other side, one does need to respect the view of others.”
Upon being informed of the vandalism, Sheriff Jay Varney immediately initiated appropriate action and launched a formal investigation. Similarly, District Attorney David Linn personally called Mrs. Hagen to assure her that his office would do all it could in addressing the situation and protecting her against any further concerns of a threatening nature. These days you don’t mess with a Gold Star mom in Madera County.
Mrs. Hagen’s disappointing discovery presents new evidence that this particular election cycle has reached a level of contentiousness previously unknown, extending even up here into the Sierra foothills.
In 2008 and 2012, Mrs. Hagen’s pro-Obama/Biden signage was left completely untouched when placed in exactly that same spot at the side of the road. This local escalation of angry, ugly, thuggish behavior has assuredly been directly generated by Donald Trump’s unprecedented plunge into his poisonous pursuit of the presidency.
Last week I offered our visiting fourth district Congressional Representative Tom McClintock several promising alternatives to replace his unfortunate endorsement of the current, doomed-to-fail Republican candidate. I did this both in print and in person. Alas, I was scorned, although civilly so. During his town hall meeting in North Fork, Tom passed on an opportunity to courageously scrape Donald Trump from the bottom of his boot. He then publicly called me a “mother.”
Although mightily tempted to end my North Fork testimony right there and move on, fairness and decorum demand an explanation.
After earlier dismissing my brilliant suggestion to support Libertarian Gary Johnson and his efforts to reach a 15% polling average and consequential admission to the forthcoming “Great Debates” featuring Donald (in the huge orange trunks) and Hillary (in the true blue pantsuit), McClintock asked those attending if anyone knew what the “Mother Rule” might be. This was something to be invoked if “Mother baked a pie and her two sons had to decide how to divide it between them.”
“Yes,” I gleefully exclaimed from my front row seat. “One cuts, the other chooses.” “That’s right.” said Tom, adding, “Thank you” - (pause for comedic effect) - mother.”
Everyone laughed, including me. He really did that well. Touché.
It was a lovely, lighthearted moment in an otherwise sullen, somber election season.
Now if we can just punch up local business for the rest of the summer with one of those uniquely new, tourist attracting, excitingly different “Naked Donald” statues in the parking lot at Von’s.
They’re made of foam ... from right out of his mouth.
