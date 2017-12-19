Here Comes The Sun

I bet you never felt a thing.
At precisely 8:28 this morning (Oakhurst Time) – the Northern Hemisphere of Earth once again tilted back toward the sun as our darkest day of the year dawned with Winter Solstice 2017.
Perhaps these dire days of Trump will soon find a similar end.
“With flames from the dragon of darkness, the sunlight blinds his eyes” – Led Zeppelin – “Battle for Evermore” (1971).
The rats have been cornered and are attacking. Fox News has moved from truth to treachery to treason.
California Representative Adam Schiff’s’s chilling call for alarm last Friday is ignored at great peril.
Schiff is burdened by being forced to deal with the embarrassing inadequacies of his Committee Chairman, Devin “Nitwit” Nunes, who has yet to explain his extraordinary involvement several months ago in dramatically holding a major press conference, then bringing to the White House documents he had obtained in the dark of night – at and from -- the White House. Move over, Bozo. A new King Clown was thus self-crowned. Watch him closely. Furtive eyes tell no lies.
Republicans in Congress have willfully abandoned any pretense of proper protocol in a desperate end of the year rush to give the grabber his pathetic “win” with a tax bonanza for the rich and corporations they control. Damn democracy -- full greed ahead! The old and poor can pay for it. They’ve been coddled long enough.
Meanwhile, the Internet is now open to bidding by power players thanks to last week’s 3-2 party vote to abandon “Network Neutrality” and allow broadband suppliers to throttle speeds and/or refuse competitor content.
Virtually every cabinet position is held by those dedicated to governmental destruction, the only saving grace being that many of Trump’s choices are proving to be grossly incompetent at anything they do. See that candidate for a lifetime appointment as Federal Appellate Judge on TV? It’s a miracle he remembered to put on his pants before testifying. I rest my case.
Yet I sense we are finally reaching a brilliant crescendo as Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team relentlessly pursue ultimate, healing truth with sworn loyalty to the American people and commensurate accountability by all.
It should not be overlooked that Robert Mueller is a lifelong Republican who ran the FBI from 2001 to 2013. George W. Bush appointed him to this position. President Barack Obama extended his original ten-year term for two years, making him the longest serving FBI Director since J. Edgar Hoover. Mueller was a Marine Corp Officer in the Viet Nam war. He received the Bronze Star with Combat “V” for Heroism and a Purple Heart for wounds incurred in heavy combat. Folks, he ain’t afraid of Donald “Draft Dodger” Trump.
It is undeniably evident that insidious Russian interference in our 2016 election cycle took place nationwide with surreptitious sophistication. The Trump Administration not only denies this. They have unforgivably done nothing about it.
My own summary suspicion on this whole deal is that Trump became heavily entangled with Russian financial alliances and potentially deadly obligations way back after he filed his six business bankruptcies when no legitimate bank would lend him another penny.
For any practical purpose, Donald J. Trump is now functionally an agent of Vladimir Putin’s global agenda as Sean Hannity obstructs justice on a criminal level with kindred souls equally lacking fundamental integrity.
As the world turns.
