“Good Morning Little School Girl. Can I go home with you?” (Alvin Lee and Ten Years After, 1969)
She was 14.
The 32 year-old Assistant District Attorney took her to his shack in the woods for illicit sexual sport. Twice.
That’s the unproven charge.
There’s backup. Three other teens-at-the-time confirm that he “went out” with them. A former colleague said Saturday that it was “common knowledge” the Alabama Republican dated high school girls back then, adding that “everyone we knew thought it was weird.”
What’s clear is that former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore may well be elected to the U.S. Senate on Dec. 12 if his supporters have their say.
State Auditor Jim Ziegler can’t see what all the fuss is about; suggesting child molestation is positively God ordained. He sermonizes, “Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist. Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became the parents of Jesus. There’s nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”
Alabama Marion County GOP Chair David Hall chimes in, “It was 40 years ago. I really don’t see the relevance of it.”
Many down home folks interviewed by the national press said anyone was better than a Democrat no matter what. Boys will be boys.
Who wouldn’t fall under the charm of good old boy Roy when he whips out his tiny little gun in mid speech and waves it about with a jaunty flourish? Who’s not impressed with Roy Moore’s Christ-like condemnation of homosexuals, Muslims, same-sex marriage, and the Kenyan born Barack Obama? What if he personally pocketed over a million dollars in a five-year period from his nonprofit Christian legal organization, The Foundation for Moral Law? His wife is the President. The Foundation paid for his health-care benefits, travel expenses and bodyguard. It also employed two of his children on a full-time basis. The Lord helps those who help themselves.
If ignorance is bliss, a term coined by eighteenth-century English poet Thomas Gray, Alabama might be the Alhambra - a palatial complex in Grenada, Spain, once described by Moorish poets as “a pearl set in emeralds.” Poet Gray adds, “When ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise.”
It’s not just Alabama.
Recent polling by the Annenberg Policy Center indicates large segments of the American population are tragically clueless and could care less. More than one in three could not name a single right guaranteed by the First Amendment. Only 26% knew all three branches of government and a third could not identity any the branches - not one. A full 25% believe Congress should muzzle the press when it “threatens national security.”
Facts would seem to have little relevance to an uninformed public in which many citizens can’t tell an elf from an elephant.
Such voters are easily misled, incapable of critically analyzing issues and vulnerable to the lure of wild demagoguery - the kind that promises everything and delivers nothing.
The nightmare of this Donald Trump presidency did not emerge from a vacuum. It oozed like a blistering sulfur bubble from the depths of downright dumb.
We are collectively on a train to nowhere and getting there fast with no survival at arrival.
I believe Roy Moore is a pathetic pedophile as much as Donald Trump is a perilous Putin fan. Evenly evaluating the obvious should bring the same conclusion to any fair mind.
Let’s stop the preaching and start impeaching.
Comments