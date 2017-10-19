Tell Tom tonight

Your presence is needed to guide our nation. Join others tonight at 6 p.m. at Minarets High School for a Town Hall Meeting with our 4th Congressional District Representative, Tom McClintock. He wants your thoughts.
but I’d get there plenty early. A bunch of folks are coming. It’s only 20 minutes from Oakhurst. And if haven’t been to Mustang Country, head south on 41, then turn left on Road 200. Go two-tenths of mile and the school is on you left.
Regardless of where you consider yourself politically, Tom McClintock exclusively represents you and your neighbors on the Federal level. That’s how a Democratic Republic works. He is your most important local voice in Washington. His official words and actions should reflect your will – choosing people over party when necessary and treasuring collective security far past personal gain.
Only a fool would deny our current president is .... unique. Tom McClintock is no fool.
Should you concur with my general summary that Donald J. Trump presents a clear and present danger and is brutally unfit for the presidency, it is critical you make your resistance, persistence and insistence evident tonight.
Here’s the hard part - Keep it cool.
The last thing we need are loud mouth, loutish, wanna-be “activists” who like to scream, whistle, stomp and shout as a means of political expression. Passion not tempered by propriety is the mark of a moron.
Opposing viewpoints are certain to emerge tonight. We should listen with respect in order to expect the same.
Congressman McClintock is fully aware these are not normal times. Although the Fourth District has elected many more Conservatives than not since Half Dome was whole, four viable opposing Democratic candidates have already emerged and are actively engaged in hoping to bless Tom with early retirement.
By alphabetical order they are:
Regina Bateson: A class valedictorian at Granite Bay High School, later earning a BA from Stanford University and an MA and PhD from Yale. She also studied abroad in Latin America, where she learned to speak Spanish fluently. As a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. State Department, she studied terrorist travel and border security.
Roza Calderon: A geoscientist, activist, and single mother who believes “we need leaders who represent real people’s needs over party interests.” She advocates combating climate change, providing Medicare for all, and building an inclusive economy.
Jessica Morse: Having spent over a decade as a national security strategist, Morse is a fifth generation northern Californian. As Advisor to the Commander of the U.S. Military Headquarters for Asia and the Pacific, she strengthened the U.S.-India defense relationship using renewable energy. She has a Masters Degree from Princeton University.
And Rochelle Wilcox: She earned a full scholarship to law school at the University of Utah, where she graduated first in her class. She is currently a partner in one of the top-rated First Amendment practices in the country, working for businesses in a variety of industries and involved in dozens of cases fighting to make sure journalists have the protection they need.
One of the above will eventually emerge as a consensus Democratic candidate fully supported by the other three. But Republican Tom gets our ears tonight. Let’s have our voices resonate with reason, not roar like rhinos.
As my old Irish-American grandfather used to say – “You get more with sugar than you do with spit.”
Something like that.
