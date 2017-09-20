Fears of a clown

That Trumpy - What a scamp.
There he was honoring the Lord’s day early Sunday morning by sending his minions a Trumpy the Clown cartoon. It was this gag video of him taking a really hard golf swing - Pow - The ball rockets through the air and hits Hillary Clinton right in the back as she boards an airplane. Clunk. She falls down hard. Kerplunk. The end. It worked. It made me gag.
No one can ever tell what’s real and what’s not when Trumpy says it.
But maybe he’s not lying. It’s quite possible he believes it too. Even the extra crazy stuff, like three or four million secret illegal aliens voting for Hillary Clinton, or Obama “wiretapping” Trump’s Oval Office, or building a giant, spectacular, breathtakingly beautiful wall for thousands of miles at a cost of billions which Mexico will pay for. Or maybe you. He’s certain it won’t be him. You can borrow the money, then declare bankruptcy. Trumpy’s done it five times. The rascal.
Oxford Dictionary: schiz·o·phre·ni·a - Noun - A long-term mental disorder of a type involving a breakdown in the relation between thought, emotion, and behavior, leading to faulty perception, inappropriate actions and feelings, withdrawal from reality and personal relationships into fantasy and delusion, and a sense of mental fragmentation.
There’s something in the air. It is breaking box office records around the world as the highest grossing September film ever released. It cost $35 million to produce. After two weeks, the film has scored a global gross of $371 million - more than ten times the original investment. Young kids take on an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of mayhem and murder dates back for centuries. It’s not a Broadway musical. No La La Landing for this one.
It is based on a 1986 novel by perhaps the greatest supernatural genre writer of all time, Stephen King. He clearly perceives and effectively portrays the fundamental essence, energy and emotion of evil. King gets extra points from me for being a major fan of AC/DC - and for this comment last week on our 45th President: - “Trump’s control of the U.S. nuclear arsenal is worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”
King also tweeted on Aug. 11, at 7:25 a.m.: “Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed.”
With Congress having returned to Washington, here we are back at the intersection of sham and shame, pretense of function still supplanting proper penitence for having done this to ourselves.
There’s help on the horizon.
Recent polling indicates strong concern among millennials for conservative political positions in general and an even greater personal dislike for Donald J. Trump in particular.
Just watch the talk shows. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah. It might be called comedy, but they’re not kidding. Jon Stewart still shows up every so often following retirement from “The Daily Show” and even the outrageously bearded, fashionably unkempt David Letterman surfaces from time to time. Would someone kindly find that man a sandwich?
For the first time in the coming 2018 midterm elections, millennials (roughly 18 to 34 years of age) will outnumber baby boomers (51 to 69 years and aging) – America’s dominant generation for decades. Importantly, indications are the younger demographic will be voting in a much higher percentage than their predecessors. They’re paying more attention, genuinely care and are eager to act.
Evil clowns beware.
Especially clowns like you, Trumpy.
Here come those kids.
