Eve of Obstruction

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.” Donald J. Trump, 3:55 a.m., June 15, 2017.
Nice.
The “Russians story” isn’t phony, there’s plenty of proof, and “obstruction of justice” is certainly much clearer than how you can possibly think you look good with that thing on your head.
Mister President? Why don’t you just jump on a broom like the Wicked Witch of the West and circle the White House, replacing “surrender Dorothy” with “I’m guilty!”
That would save us all time, attention, money and face. We do need to move along, discarding you on the trash heap of history as a mock messiah unworthy of memory for having shamed us all with bitter betrayal, national disgrace and global dishonor.
The self-indicting tweet confirmed a report in the Washington Post that the Republican president was personally the subject of an extensive criminal investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for obstructing justice. Upon learning of same, Trump seriously contemplated firing Mueller just as he had FBI Director James Comey, but was finally dissuaded by the few clear heads left in his inner circle. Not you Steve Bannon.
All this was after Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard “Pee Wee” Sessions testified under oath before the Senate Intelligence Committee as it continued its own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as any ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
Futilely attempting to radiate elfin innocence with a sugar sweet smile and an occasionally engaging “y’all” drawl, Pee Wee did auditions as a future poster boy for the Smedema Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting amnesia. Rolling Stone magazine counted 25 separate times Pee Wee encountered a major memory lapse while testifying. They might have been stoned. Several other publications came up with 26.
California’s own new Senator Kamala Harris pointedly noted to Sessions that even in the brief opening remarks he submitted to the committee in advance of his appearance, “just on the first page you wrote,” “nor do I recall”, “do not have recollection,” and “do not remember it.”
Senator Harris did us proud in rapidly pounding away at Pee Wee until Senator John McCain interrupted her in mid sentence by pounding the table, yelling, “Mr. Chairman, the witness should be allowed to answer the question.”
Sessions did so, although confessing with due embarrassment that Senator Harris made him “nervous.” Yes. And she’s a woman.
The question Pee Wee was wildly attempting to wiggle his way out of was what he meant by refusing to answer anything he discussed with President Trump, alleging a long held “policy of communications confidentiality.” No one present had ever heard of such a thing. Pee Wee insisted this was not a matter of “Executive Privilege” or even “classified information.” He also wasn’t sure any such rule existed in writing. Anywhere. Adding intentional avoidance to chronic amnesia has started quite a fuss. Some feel Pee Wee should be charged with Contempt of Congress. Senator Elizabeth Warren flatly stated he should be immediately dismissed. Others swear they will never again eat Keebler Cookies.
Trump will be going down. All loyal hangers-on will be going down. History will be unforgiving.
Although “Obstruction of Justice” is emerging as initial candidate for inclusion in a Bill of Impeachment before the House of Representatives, we are scratching the surface.
The ultimate end will be a dollars deal. It usually is.
Forget the Yellow Brick Road, Dorothy.
Follow the money.
Comments