Duck, Donald

Here comes the sun.
With former FBI Director James Comey’s sworn words of damning testimony inexorably about to unfold, rumbling and roiling like vengeful, redemptive storm clouds on the near horizon, an inevitable beginning to the end may be drawing near. It’s none too soon.
For the first time in my 75 years of life, an American president is no longer leader of the free world. When our Demander-in-Chief cut and ran from a signed global commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, his disgusting display of woeful ignorance represented a federal government in full flight from rational responsibility, signaling to the rest of the planet a cowardly surrender to naive nationalism at its most pernicious and imperiling.
Trump’s Rose Garden retreat was filled with exaggerations, distortions and outright lies, consistency evidently emerging as one of his few remaining virtues. He actually pontificated before a carefully selected audience of solicitous sycophants, “We don’t want other countries laughing at us anymore.” Here’s when they’ll stop. When the door hits a certain prodigious posterior on its way out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, President Pudge.
The new leader of the free world could be Germany’s Prime Minister Angela Merkel or even France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Macron is the one who delivered an unanticipated and prolonged power handshake to Trump when they met in Brussels.
The Washington Post reported, “Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white, their jaws clenching and faces tightening.” Reuters cheerfully added, “Trump just seemed to want his hand back.” Macron called it “a moment of truth.” Merci.
The Chinese might even find themselves in a position to fill the vacuum created by Trump’s defiant dump, moving to the forefront in developing extensive innovations in green technology - an area in which they have already gained significant traction.
On the brighter side, it also seems that there is wide support among American business leaders, local mayors and state governors, such as our own Jerry Brown, to step in where Donald has struck out, embracing the immediate need for critical change. Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill used to say that true political power is always local. That might still save us all.
London Bridge wasn’t falling down, but it was unfortunately back in the news Saturday afternoon as we were suddenly jarred by yet another senseless terror driven tragedy. With all three cable news networks presenting live coverage, CNN was first to report that “top advisors” were being “summoned to the White House to meet with the president and determine a course of appropriate responsive action.” While in the past I’ve always found such news certain to bring reliable comfort, my stomach was suddenly churning in knots - fearing yet another round of universal global embarrassment. Donald didn’t disappoint.
Prioritization often provides insight. The president’s very first tweet offered no sympathy, concern or compassion for the victimized. Trump simply twittered, “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” A few minutes later, handlers had him add that the U.S. would do whatever it could in offering assistance. He followed up Sunday with attacks on Sadiq Khan, the Muslim Mayor of London, and then renewed support for the American gun lobby, proclaiming, “We are not having a gun debate right now because they used knives and a truck!”
Satisfied with his shrewd sagacious sharing, “Two Scoop Donny” then retired for the night with extra chocolate cake, several gallons of Diet Coke and a Teddy named Eddie.
Had he been spending the preceding night in Oakhurst, Trump probably would have slept through till noon and missed an extraordinary opportunity to be both brightened and enlightened.
Tim Z. Hernandez delivered an outstanding presentation before a full capacity crowd at Denny’s Saturday morning for our June meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club. There’s a major difference between a standard speaker and a gifted storyteller. Mr. Hernandez was very much the latter; bringing his nationally heralded, “All They Will Call You” to vibrant life with passion and power. We’ll be taking the month of July off, starting things up again on Saturday, Aug. 5 with Joe Moore, KVPR Director of Programming Content, discussing “Valley Public Radio and Freedom of the Press.”
Real patriots arm themselves with information.
