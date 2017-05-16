Downward Donald

Allegiance is shifting.
Self-survival requires nothing less.
Tipping point reached, balance lost, we now witness rapid acceleration of a plunging decline to eventual abandonment as former Trump supporters, shocked and silenced by behavior as bewildering as his broken promises, firmly and finally withdraw open endorsement.
NBC’s Face the Nation resounded Sunday with honest Republican reevaluation.
“A Presidency without guardrails.”
“Richard Nixon on steroids.”
“This guy scares me.”
Not much time is left for those who wish to remain on the right side of history.
Consider the astounding enormity of Drumpf’s (original German spelling of Trump’s family name) latest miscalculation in foolishly fantasizing that Democrats would delight in the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.
Parenthetically, HBO’s John Oliver defines the word “Drumpf” as meaning either “a serial liar” or “the sound produced when a morbidly obese pigeon flies into the window of a foreclosed Old Navy store.”
I just read that. It’s too good to leave out.
While many Democrats do believe Comey’s handling of the Hillary email probe was less than stellar (including Mrs. Clinton) - virtually everyone still agrees that Comey nevertheless was and remained valiantly virtuous by almost every other measure during his long and dedicated years of government service. For such extended devotion to honor and duty he was abruptly dismissed without fair warning or the slightest pretense of proper protocol - ignominiously fired before millions on cable TV.
Effortlessly tossing some of his closest surrogates (including Poodle Pence) under the Lester Holt “NBC Nightly News” bus that following day in a live interview, and introducing a brand new set of alternate facts in the process, President Pigeon kept insisting that he personally was not being investigated. That came down as item No. 1. He even made up some fresh fibs - straight from the oven steaming hot. Sniff the snit. Everyone else? The campaign? Those Russian guys taking pictures in the Oval Office? Who knows?
After every new “worst week” comes another.
Now he’s about to represent us in his first overseas mission since being inaugurated. Saudi Arabia. Israel. The Vatican. Then comes the NATO Summit in Brussels followed by a G7 Meeting in Sicily. What can possibly go wrong? Everything.
Horrid organizer. Pathetic planner. Destructive delegator. Move over, Miley. Donald J. Trump is the ultimate wrecking ball. It’s quite conceivable he can unite the world by making everyone on the planet hate us all at once. But it won’t be his fault. Nothing bad ever is.
Donald feels his good things include Pee Wee.
Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, whose middle name may soon disappear in the middle of the night along with the rest of him, didn’t tell the truth on Jan. 10 when he told Senate peers under oath he hadn’t meet with any recent Russians.
Oh, wait. That “Sergey Kislyak?” Him? Isn’t he a tailor or something? Sessions later allowed that he had met with the Russian Ambassador twice in 2016, but not as part of the Trump campaign. And Pee Wee didn’t buy any suits.
To alleviate any consequential concerns about his lasting love of law and order, Jefferson the Third has just ordered that federal prosecutors should “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense” in drug cases, even when that would trigger mandatory minimum sentencing. This would bring back pre-Obama era incarceration policies that led to the United States - representing 5% of the globe’s population - housing 25% of its prisoners.
Mandatory sentencing for drug users has been controversial of late with significant bipartisan support building for review and revision.
Many reflective Republicans now oppose the concept as proven to be unfair, ineffective and far too costly. Not Sessions. Pee Wee likes the PR - characteristically treasuring form over substance.
Most of Trump’s cabinet appointees are moving in predictable directions, even though much of his new administration is alarmingly understaffed, particularly the State Department. That should work out well on this weekend’s trip.
Obstruction of justice was one of the first charges outlined in the proposed impeachment of Richard M. Nixon on July 27, 1974. When the investigated (Trump) dismisses his primary investigator (Comey), this would seem to offer a classic definition of such obstruction.
Harvard Law Professor and leading constitutional authority Lawrence Tribe now categorically states, “Trump’s impeachment is an imperative.”
Professor Tribe adds, “Impeachable offenses could theoretically have been charged from the outset of this presidency. Political reality made impeachment seem premature. No longer. To wait for the results of multiple investigations underway is to risk tying our nation’s fate to the whims of an authoritarian leader.”
Preach impeach.
Tom McClintock - (916) 786-5560 or (202) 225-2511.
They count every call.
