Zombie Trumpcare

Horror stalks the land. Spawned once again in the darkest part of night, the monster rose anew. Like Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction.
Its putrid essence wafting olfactory insult as it passes, the vile villain now slithers toward the Senate on a mission to maim millions - hacking healthcare to reward the rich with a trillion dollar tax cut over the next 10 years. The have-it-alls get more. It’s the least we can do for our betters.
Frankensteins by the dozen celebrated their vivisection resurrection with beer by the barrel on White House steps, led by President Pretense and his precious Prince Pence. Pass the pretzels, Poodle.
Victory was staggering - 216 votes were needed for success - 217 were scored. It was another historic, off the charts, big league landslide. Really special. Tremendous. Incredible.
Here’s a quick rundown.
Most Republicans hate the Affordable Care Act of 2010 because someone named it “Obamacare” and that somehow stuck. Even President Obama started calling it “Obamacare.” Year after year, survey upon survey has conclusively proven beyond any doubt that a significant majority of Americans like what’s in ACA when you break it down.
That’s become especially true these last few months. Check out those town hall meetings from coast to coast if you can get in the door anywhere.
The cost of medical coverage has been increasing by leaps and bounds in our lifetime despite “Obamacare,” not because of it. This is statistically indisputable. Ask anyone in the insurance business, not Donald J. “Truth Trasher” Trump. The brakes were hit in 2014 when the provisions of the Act were fully in place.
Representative Fred Upton (R-Michigan) came up with a scheme at the last minute, adding $8 billion to the beast for theoretical assistance to those negatively impacted by having a “pre-existing condition” - such as gender.
Anyone shoved head first into a high-risk pool might be able to draw upon this fund for assistance. According to every reasonable estimate, there’s enough there to take you from being 10 feet underwater in the pool to being only eight feet beneath the surface. But there’s less pressure, assuming you can hold your breath long enough to tell the difference. Glub - glub. Gulp. Gone.
Taking cowardly cover from this cynical last minute cosmetic, enough earlier wobblers came on board to breathe life into the creature. This included our own Tom McClintock (R-4th).
Rachel Maddow put our guy under a bright MSNBC spotlight after the vote came down, prominently featuring several area constituents loudly labeling him, “Tom McTrump.” As of last count, four ladies have lined up to run against McTrump next year - recent Democratic contender Dr. Bob Derlet having decided to sit this one out. You’ll have the chance to meet them all in the near future. They have lots to say.
Zombie Trumpcare elevates and celebrates the worst instincts of self-serving economic privilege. It momentarily pacifies the young, outrageously services the wealthy and permanently injures the old, sick and poor. Zombie Trumpcare is the Sermon on the Mount upside down.
Although he and I share little concurrence in specific political outlook, I have always admired conservative pundit George Will for his diligent pursuit of truth, intellectual prowess and mastery of language. And I also love baseball, as does George.
Internalizing the accidental election of Trump far past the point of such silly concepts as “mild nausea” (which must be somewhat akin to “partial pregnancy”) - I find myself constantly struggling each week to find adequate words to express my ever increasing discomfort. Pejoratives offer nothing more than a partial panacea at best and overt overkill at worst.
A single column by George Will was the talk of Washington last week. I found it brilliantly inspirational and utterly fascinating. I close this column with his words:
“It is urgent for Americans to think and speak clearly about President Trump’s inability to do either. This seems to be not a mere disinclination, but a disability. It is not merely the result of intellectual sloth but of an untrained mind bereft of information and married to stratospheric self-confidence. The dangerous thing is that he does not know what it is to know something. It is up to the public to quarantine this presidency by insistently communicating to its elected representatives a steady, rational fear of this man … ”
Tom?
