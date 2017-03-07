Fire Trump

I suggest President Donald J. Trump’s insane assertion that Barack Obama personally authorized electronic surveillance of Trump headquarters prior to the November election offers final proof of his mental imbalance, emotional instability, and incapability to serve. Moreover, his continuation in office presents an immediate clear and present danger to our national security and continued existence as a free state.
We need not wait four more years.
25th Amendment to the Constitution - Section Four:
“Whenever the vice president and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice president shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as acting president.”
The amendment goes on to provide further mechanics in the process of presidential removal, ultimately concluding with finalization by a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate.
I trust that enough of our Republican brethren in Congress will soon place patriotism over party, particularly since true conservative goals under a Pence administration could be more realistically reached without a maniac in charge.
Let’s face it. Donald J. Trump has proven himself time and time again utterly unworthy of trust.
And it’s time for forgetting - “extreme vetting.”
This hysterical phrase has never meant anything of merit other than to those stuck on stupid.
As an extensive “60 Minutes” segment recently outlined, Middle East refugees are already formally “vetted” by various governmental agencies for up to two or more years before being conditionally approved. More than 99% of all applicants fail to make the cut.
Included in the process are United Nations screenings, a state department examination, several background checks, three levels of fingerprint analysis, an extensive interview by Homeland Security, cultural orientation and a multi-agency security review. The whole process is as tight as a tick on tequila.
Then came official word from Homeland Security, the State Department, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the Executive U.S. Citizenship and Terrorist Service that our Republican president’s aborted attempt to ban travel from certain “Muslim States” was dangerously dumb, as would be any attempt to resuscitate it. Not admitting error has become a bullheaded bulkhead rapidly emerging as a Trump trademark.
This combined report by multiple agencies concluded: “We access that most foreign born U.S. based violent extremists are likely radicalized several years after their entry to the United States, limiting the ability of screening and vetting officials to prevent their entry because of national security concerns.”
Bottom line? Homeland Security believes Trump’s court condemned, world reproved, temporarily abandoned ban would have accomplished nothing other than fueling radicalization, making America much less safe. Impatient to make an impressive macho move only days in office, Trump couldn’t help but just rush in.
Speaking of Russians, the number of Trump-connected individuals who made meaningful contact with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump was inaugurated jumped from zero to five last week, but not one remembers what might have been discussed in an amazing demonstration of virtually total amnesia, protectively collective as well as politically convenient.
Prior to his breathtaking Saturday backslide, last week also witnessed a temporarily dialed-down-Donald, addressing Congress Tuesday night and sticking to his teleprompter like that thing hanging on his head, offering plenty of platitudes, but sparse on specifics.
Many raved about his trimmed tone, briefly thankful that our new occupant of the now ‘Awful Office’ had successfully completed what must have been an exhausting exercise holding back characteristically torrid twitters, tasty taunts and tantrum tweets. Even unfriendly fact checkers later reluctantly admitted that he only blatantly lied outright no more than several dozen times in his speech.
Alas, our new Mr. Nice lasted less the life span of a Mayfly – approximately 24 hours.
Hopefully, Trump’s tenure in office will shortly offer relatively similar brevity.
He’s gone over the edge. Let’s not follow.
