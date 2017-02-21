Bet one - win one.
Odds in Las Vegas that Donald Trump will be impeached before the end of his first term in office were 5 to 1 after his Nov. 8 election victory. Following last week’s latest bursts of insanity, including the Republican president’s unhinged tirade during his impromptu Thursday “Press Conference,” it’s now an even bet.
The scary part is – we’re betting our lives.
Michael Flynn is gone, having resigned as National Security Adviser, allegedly for the offense of lying to Vice President Pence. That’s the current White House spin.
There is ample evidence to suggest that Trump, himself, was directly involved in a decision to undermine President Obama by contacting the Russian Ambassador and signaling a new day was on the way. Pal Putin was so happy he canceled plans for reciprocal retaliation against newly leveled American sanctions and even invited American kids to the Kremlin for Christmas. Deck the halls with boughs of folly.
This, of course, would mean our new Republican president is lying about having initiated such an order in the first place, lying about why he kept Poodle in the dark for two whole weeks after learning leaks were looming, and lying about how he coaxed Flynn into falling on his sword as a final proof of allegiance with an act of heroic hara-kiri.
Does Donald J. Trump tell the truth?
Is Smoky the Bear Catholic?
Does The Pope sleep in the park?
A heavy hint of probable culpability was dropped during Thursday’s laborious, 77-minute-long Trump-a-thon as Donald declared the following when asked if he authorized Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak:
“No, I didn’t,” Trump said. “Mike was doing his job. He was calling countries and his counterparts. So, it certainly would have been OK with me if he did it. I would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn’t doing it. I didn’t direct him, but I would have directed him because that’s his job.”
Let’s recall there is absolutely no question that it is highly illegal for a private citizen to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the United States. In fact under The Logan Act of 1799 - it’s a felony. At the time of this “calling other countries,” Trump’s inauguration was more than three weeks away. Barack Obama was President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief. General Michael Flynn was still a private citizen.
Reputedly suffering from “cabin fever” after spending his first four weeks with so many boring hours stuck in the Oval Office, and urgently needing to bask in the love and affection of a fanatical following who worship him with dog-like loyalty, the Republican President aimed Air Force One at Melbourne, Florida Saturday and his first campaign rally for re-election in 2020. It was a typical crowd of Trump’s wrestling world worshipers – pretense being a participatory prerequisite.
Melania Trump kicked things off with “The Lord’s Prayer,” initiating a new Beltway rumor that third wives are the holiest. It was the “Protestant” version too, adding that last part about “The Power and the Glory.” Hopefully this didn’t bring undue concern to our current Supreme Court comprised of five Roman Catholics and three members of the Jewish faith. Nominee Neil Gorsuch could become the first Protestant on the Court since 2010. He’s an Episcopalian thanks to Henry the 8th of England, who had five wives.
It’s certainly possible Judge Gorsuch will be a Supreme Court Justice by the time push comes to shove, kick, scream and shout as serious legal charges are finally levied against our 45th President following the completion of formal investigations.
The 22nd District’s own Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) - a Trump sycophant through and through - isn’t being particularly helpful moving such serious matters along. This chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence wants to guard the guilty and whack the whistle blowers.
While Senate leaders seem committed to conduct a legitimate inquiry into allegations of Russian influence in the 2016 elections, Nunes is instead focused with fury about Flynn’s resignation and the “leaks to reporters” which brought this about.
The Fresno Bee nailed it in a Sunday Editorial.
“The Congressman - despite all his fire-breathing rhetoric - is nothing more than a paper tiger.”
I completely agree.
What we need now – is more than “meow.”
