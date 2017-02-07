‘Kakistocracy’

While things got wild and wooly for our Fifth District Congressman Tom McClintock - requiring a heavy police escort leaving his town hall meeting in Roseville Feb. 4 - things were quite different that same day here in Oakhurst at Denny’s.
The first meeting this year of our Oakhurst Democratic Club generated the largest turnout ever, exceeding 100 - but you could have heard a pin drop as the soft, unamplified voice of featured guest, Kamal Abu-Shamsieh, spoke of deeply shared values, prolonged spiritual reflection and a genuine, sustainable commitment to enduring world peace.
Abu-Shamsieh, formerly director of the Islamic Cultural Center in Fresno and currently Community Outreach Liaison at Hinds Hospital, verified with his polished presence and powerful presentation the reality that we are “all in this together” – and need to pledge ourselves to continued cooperation and unshakable unity in the face of a frightening instability never before experienced at the highest levels of American elective office.
Mar-a-Lago is a 126 room, 110,000 square foot, Trump-owned palace containing a members-only club with guest rooms, a spa and hotel-style amenities. The Trump family maintains private quarters in a separate, closed-off area. As a taxpayer, you’ll be subsidizing this high-tone hangout to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next few years.
Make sure those Treasury checks are made out to Eric. Donald no longer has anything to do with the family business.
Even as Democrats and friends met in Oakhurst, the creature was twittering and tweeting deep discontent from the bowels of Mar-a-Lago - his self-designated “Winter White House” on Palm Beach Island.
“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned,” our leader tweeted.
Our so-called president was referencing a nationwide restraining order signed by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle halting parts of an Executive Order temporarily barring some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The way it is written, Syrians might have to stay away forever. Robart was nominated to the federal bench by Republican President George W. Bush in 2004 and confirmed by the Senate in a vote of 99 to 0.
Characteristically confusing historical with hysterical, Trump thus added Robart to his list of judges refusing to discern the endless wisdom hyperbolically pouring from his 500 word vocabulary, spurting forth in 140 characters at least a dozen times daily. He also doesn’t like that Mexican one born in Indiana.
All weekend the King of Kakistocracy continued his relentless attacks on Robart. Kakistocracy is a delightful new word I picked up at our Saturday meeting.
Kak.is.toc.ra.cy - Noun - “Government by the most unscrupulous or unsuitable people, or a state governed by such people.”
Trump insists he only wants to keep his country safe, although virtually universal consensus indicates exactly the opposite is true.
Look at leaders elsewhere. Justine Trudeau in Canada. Francois Hollande in France. Angela Merkel In Germany. Theresa May in Britain. Vladimir – oops. Wait. Putin’s siding with his pal. The Russian president owes D.T. at least that much for seeming to accept the potentially functional merits of casual killing as the whole world was watching FOX on Super Bowl Sunday.
By the way, “D.T.” is also old slang for “Delirium Tremens” – involving shaking, confusion and hallucinations. Purely coincidental, I’m sure.
Bill O’Reilly kept a fairly straight face as Trump changed his timeline for completely repealing and replacing Obamacare from “three or four weeks” to “sometime next year,” implied that President Enrique Pena Nieto, with whom he “gets along very well,” might be fine if we invade Mexico to help him deal with drug cartels, kept insisting that three million illegal voters cost him the popular vote and threatened that if California becomes a “Sanctuary State,” he just might withhold federal funding.
This obviously ignores the fact that California sends much more money to Washington every year than it ever gets back in return. The Art of the Steal?
It’s really starting to look like a one-man show. Who needs Congress or the federal courts? Expect a steady extrusion of future Executive Orders oozing from the Oval Office.
Anticipate regular live coverage of that special, glowing, infantile look of happiness joyously revealed on Donald’s face as he completes and contemplates his daily duty - proudly holding aloft on full display the end product of signing efforts for all present to see.
That’s entertainment.
