In this together

Rocky was ready.
Rocky Deal concluded an exemplary 28-year career in the U.S. Navy as Chief of Staff to the Commander of Naval Air Forces Pacific, having previously served as Commanding Officer of America’s Flagship, the super carrier USS Constellation and leading the legendary “Jolly Rogers” Fighter Squadron - “The 54” - as his outfit was named “best in the Atlantic Fleet.”
It was quickly evident these and other stellar career highlights more than prepared him for the overflowing crowd at the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday when Rocky, now District Chief of Staff for California’s Fourth District Congressman, Tom McClintock, filled in for his boss listening to local constituents expressing passionate opinions - most of such commentary not necessarily of a positive nature.
Despite tolerating a pinched nerve and additionally burdened by a heavy cold, the District Chief graciously extended his stay until all were heard.
Congressman McClintock was praised by attendees for his courageous vote on Jan. 13 against Republican House members in their current stampede to kill the Affordable Care Act through legislative maneuvering masked as “budget reconciliation.”
It’s encouraging to note that Rocky must have passed along the word from Oakhurst, since Representative McClintock was quoted in the New York Times a few days later cautioning fellow Republicans at a planning session in Philadelphia that, when it comes to replacing “Obamacare,” “We had better be sure that we are prepared to live with the market being created because that is going to be called ‘Trumpcare.’ Republicans will own it lock, stock and barrel and we’ll be judged by that.”
That’s why Peace Oakhurst, the Oakhurst Democratic Club and other concerned entities packed the Chamber of Commerce headquarters for Rocky’s visit with a standing room only crowd. We asked that Congressman McClintock know we are paying critical attention and that we implore our representative to, in my own words, save us from a mad man - this Republican President - wholly unsuited, fatally flawed and dangerously unbalanced.
Forget inaugural crowd size. Meaningless messaging has turned to menacing.
Our sissy-in-chief now sees fit to alarmingly share his inferiority-filled fantasies and shrieking insecurities with an Executive Order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days, and keeping Syrians, displaced by millions, out of America indefinitely.
You’ve seen the picture? Omran Daqneesh? That poor little 5-year-old boy from bombed out Aleppo hopelessly covered with rubble and ruin? No way. He can’t come here. Too bad. Trump’s scared.
Global shockwaves have been seismic.
It’s a Muslim ban, but not where Trump has hotels or any other business interests and absolutely not with any country having anything to do with 9/11.
Alexander Nowrasteh is an analyst of immigration policy at the Cato Institute, a highly regarded conservative think tank in Washington. Alex just compiled a list of the number of persons killed on American soil by citizens from the seven “geographic areas” selected for initial emphasis by the Trump terror team over a 40-year period from 1975 through 2015. Ready?
Iran - Zero. Iraq - Zero. Syria - Zero. Libya - Zero. Yemen - Zero. Sudan - Zero. Somalia - Zero.
From certain nations ‘not’ included in the ban?
Egypt? 162. United Arab Emirates? 314. Saudi Arabia? 2,369.
Connect the dots.
The Oakhurst Democratic Club has.
Former Islamic Center director will speak Saturday
We hope you’ll join us this Saturday at Denny’s on Highway 41 for the first Democratic Club meeting of 2017. Breakfast is served at 8:30 and at 9:30 a.m. Kamal Abul-Siehsem, former Director of the Fresno Islamic Center, will join us with reflections on how “We’re All In This Together.”
Kamal, currently Community Outreach Liaison at Hinds Hospital, was born in Ramallah, Palestine and is currently a PhD candidate at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, in the area of practical theology and Islamic Studies. He has been focusing on Islamic spiritual care with particular focus on end-of-life situations.
Since 2013, Kamal has been serving as consultant to healthcare institutions and training leaders to offer chaplaincy services in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, across the US, and in Europe.
In Fresno, he served as director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno (2005-2012). In addition, he previously held a leadership position with the Muslim Public Affairs Council in Los Angeles and the Washington DC-based Interfaith Alliance.
Kamal will leave plenty of time for questions. The general public is cordially invited to attend regardless of party affiliation.
The eyes of the world turn our way with frightened focus.
We’ll be thinking of Omran Daqneesh.
