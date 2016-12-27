Flashback 2016

Cool TV establishes continuity beginning each new program with a standard phrase I herein borrow:
In previous episodes of “For Your Consideration” -
January 2016 started with “Takedown,” suggesting Donald J. Trump should be disqualified once and for all as a serious candidate for the American presidency. “Town Hall Tonight” again commended Tom Wheeler for holding outstanding local meetings. There’s another scheduled for Jan. 12. “Breakout for Bernie” congratulated Senator Sanders for besting Hillary Clinton in their Democratic Debate, while “Flint” discussed the discovery of poisonous lead in the water of what was once home to the highest paid factory worker in the history of the human race.
“Trump Goes Thump” on Feb. 4 saluted a headline story in the New York Daily News discussing The Trumpster’s loss to Ted Cruz in the Iowa Primary. “Taking the Cannoli” took Hillary to task for hauling in those big bucks from Wall Street interests. “Little Miss Sneaky” again scolded Hillary for presenting a highly-altered interpretation of Bernie Sanders’s perspectives on health insurance and “The Nine Lives of Donald Trump” included a quote from one of my favorite old time Country songs, “The Cat Came Back.”
“Stress Test” on March 3 addressed our 2001 Buick Park Avenue sedan bursting into flames in a self-ignited Viking funeral going up Deadwood. “It Ain’t Over” depicted how the election seemed to be tightening up for both major parties. “The View from Killarney” brought us St. Patrick’s Day thoughts from John O’Mahony in the Emerald Isle. “Both Sides Now” encouraged consideration of Senator Elizabeth Warren as a V.P. candidate on any eventual Democratic ticket.
“KOLS-LP” on April 7 discussed my filing of a formal complaint with the Federal Communications Commission protesting the illegal operation of 98.5 in Oakhurst, an action that has placed the facility under formal review. “Landmark Legislation” saluted Gov. Jerry Brown for signing into law an increase in the California minimum wage. “Hotter Happenings” observed that both major party conventions would be held during the hottest time of the year.“Saudi Duty Time” called upon Saudi Arabia to own up to their possible involvement in 9/11, however peripheral. “Prince” bemoaned his death.
On May 4, “Requiescat” similarly lamented the passing of Father Daniel Berrigan, political activist and the toughest teacher I ever had. “Citizen Trump” joylessly saluted the Cheetos Chiseler for locking up the Republican nomination. “Hating Hillary 101” stressed that Secretary Clinton was trailing her opponents in many polls due to an historic, virulent, deep-rooted hatred that might prove difficult to diffuse.
“News” on June 11 discussed Troy Pope, Editor-in-Chief of the Fresno Collegiate, and his appearance at a meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club. “Welcome Mister President” celebrated Barack Obama’s visit to Yosemite. “Hail Incitatus” suggested Donald Trump was the most curious candidate to enter politics since the Emperor Caligula appointed his horse to the Roman Senate in 40 AD. “Independence Day” discussed Britain voting to leave the Common Market. “Time Machines” suggested how lucky we are having some fabulous area museums within easy reach.
July arrived with “Doofus Days” on the 7 - a column referencing how Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) was both stupid and incompetent. In fairness, it is herein acknowledged that Chaffetz’s impetuous demand submitted to the FBI for more information on Hillary was directly responsible for Director James Comey’s letter to Congress just prior to the election. This probably cost Mrs. Clinton the Presidency. “Of Mice and Men” and “Death Wish” presented more election rambling. “God and Politics” promoted Dr. Andrew Fiala’s pending presentation for Yosemite Democrats at Denny’s. Andy was terrific.
“President Poodle?” on Aug. 11 questioned Trump’s choice of such a blatantly sycophantic running mate. “Dear Tom” begged our 4th District Congressman to disavow the Donald. He didn’t. “Expression Suppression” condemned a hateful attack against the political signage of a Gold Star Mother on Stagecoach Road. “Collapse” heralded what promised to be the final days of Trump in national sentiment just before that cat came back anew.
Sept. 7 saw “75” discuss how both Bernie Sanders and yours truly would turn three-quarters of a century old the next day, while “Down The Stretch,” “’Fraidycat,” “All That Rises” and “Voice Your Choice” produced more election reflection.
“Poodle’s Puddle” obviously continued this theme on Oct. 6, as did “Jumpers” and “Lady and The Trump.” “Life on Pluto” returned to a critical examination of Director Comey.
“Snow On The Water” Nov. 2 took a break from politics, even as “Free Fall,” “Goodbye Medicare” and “Bamboozlement” brought more miserable meditation on our eerie election outcome.
December’s “Hamilton”, “President Putin” and last week’s “Shout Hallelujah” brought the year to an end - even as it brings this recounting to a close.
Regardless of party affiliation, “Should auld acquaintance be forgot - keep your eye on the Grand Old Flag.” - George M. Cohan (1906)
Happy New Year.
Comments