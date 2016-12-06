“Hamiliton”

When Donald Trump said that President Obama destroyed jobs he was lying. The 4.6% national unemployment rate reported last Friday (12/2/16) is the lowest recorded in the last nine years.
When the Trumpster claimed that Obama opened our borders to immigration without consequence he was lying. Federal prosecutors have pursued more undocumented immigrants in the last eight years than under the previous two administrations combined.
When Trumpty Dumpty bellowed that Obama ruined the economy he was lying. America became great again under Barack Hussein Obama.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a feeble 7,949 points when President Obama took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2009. Last week it soared to new heights at 19,195, having grown 241.47% during his tenure. That’s an average annual increase exceeding 30%.
Compare this with the last eight years under a Republican President (George “W”) when the market fell from 10,587 in January of 2001 to the 7,949 he left for his successor. Such was the legacy of Wall Street rule, woeful wars and supply side stupidity – these horrors now preparing for a rousing comeback.
Donald Trump’s latest frenetic tweets charged that two million “illegal” votes were cast in the recent election with California declared a primary culprit, suggested that flag burners spend a year in jail and lose their citizenship, and insisted that he won a “mandate” by a “landslide” despite the fact he lost the final national count by over two and a half million votes.
Let’s face it. Can there be any doubt in the mind of any rational person that our so called “president-elect” is not mentally unbalanced?
As a clear and present danger to our collective safety and national security, there is no way he should be allowed to assume any public office - let alone the highest in the land.
Hamilton may offer remedy.
Hamilton is one of the most successful theatrical presentations in the history of Broadway. The rap musical is pretty much sold-out through the end of next year at an average ticket price exceeding a thousand bucks. It was Hamilton for which Mike “Poodle” Pence was sitting way down front when the cast politely expressed hope that the new administration would represent ALL Americans and it was Hamilton that Trump subsequently twinkingly twittered as being “overrated” with a “disgraceful” cast.
The real Alexander Hamilton, upon whose life the production is based, now strikes back from the grave.
It was Hamilton who authored much of the U. S. Constitution, particularly designing The Electoral College as one final safeguard against unintended folly and popular whims - evaluating the fitness of candidates offered and casting votes accordingly.
Hamilton provides specific language toward this end in his Federalist Paper Number 68: “Talents for low intrigue and the little arts of popularity may alone suffice to elevate a man to the first honors in a single State. But it will require a different kind of merit to establish him in the esteem and confidence of the whole Union.”
With the wisdom of our founding fathers and focus on the future, Alexander Hamilton saw Trump coming.
Other than minor exceptions, those chosen as electors are not bound to vote for a specific candidate on Dec. 19, the designated date established by law, even though theoretically pledged to do so. If only 37 electors out of the 306 currently labeled as Trump supporters fail to vote for the Cheetos Chiseler, he’s through.
If this miracle should appear before our wondering eyes in perfect sync with the Christmas season, a lot of wild things could happen.
Although Hillary Clinton now leads Trump by 2% or so in final tabulations - ironically where she was actually placing in most advance polls - there’s no guarantee she would gain The White House. A final determination might even wind up in the House of Representatives with some sort of “Grand Compromise” as it did back in 1877 when Rutherford B. Hayes became our 19th president.
I’d take a fine true Republican over Trump any day of the week and twice on March 17.
Although prematurely so designated by a media he despises, Donald J. Trump will not officially be “President-elect” until so chosen by The Electoral Collage.
Such ultimate honor would be crushingly dishonored until the end of time by his horrid selection.
Oremus et sperabunt. Let us hope and pray.
