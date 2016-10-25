Lady and The Trump

It was Round Three.
The lady looked lovely. The Trump looked scared.
The biggest laugh of the night came when The Trump said, “Nobody has more respect for women than I do. Nobody.”
This proved to be too much for an audience pledged to silence.
Muffled giggles quickly yielded to choked chuckles before finally bursting into loud, unrestrained laughter. After all, it’s not just a “He said/She said” anymore. Now it’s a “he said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said/she said” with more to come.
Even though Secretary Clinton continues to climb in polling with the election just 11 days away, it’s clear The Trump still commands a significant amount of national support, particularly remarkable in the light of his demonstrable deficiencies and utter unsuitability for high office.
In far too many quarters, civic ignorance reins supreme.
“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be” - Thomas Jefferson (1816)
It is important to remember that “ignorant” does not mean dim, dumb, or demented. The most basic dictionary definition of “ignorant” is simply “lack of knowledge.” At a deeper functional level, Webster points out that the root verb “ignore” specifically means “to deliberately disregard, pay no attention to or refuse to consider.”
I sadly suggest that millions of our fellow citizens who regard themselves as law abiding, God-fearing, patriotic Americans are convincingly well intended, but critically clueless as to how government works. You can’t fix it if you don’t understand it. You can’t understand it if you don’t study it. You can’t study it if you don’t want to learn. You can’t learn anything without an open mind.
Four years ago - way before The Trump started his pursuit of the presidency - here’s what former Supreme Court Justice David Souter said at a public forum on the U.S. Constitution in New Hampshire.
“When problems are not addressed, what I worry about is that people will not know whom to blame. Some one person will come along and say, ‘Give me total power and I will solve these problems.’ This is how the Roman Republic fell. This is the way democracy dies.”
Behold – The Trump.
“I am your voice. I alone can fix it. I will restore law and order.”
Donald Trump, although wildly unprepared, clinically crazy and thoroughly thuggish, is nevertheless correct about crushing inequity.
The top one-tenth of 1% of all Americans owns almost as much wealth as the bottom 90%. More than half of all new income generated since the Wall Street Crash of 2008 has gone to the top 1%. We are working longer hours for lower wages and have one of the highest child poverty rates on the planet with a quarter of our kids going to bed hungry tonight.
It is un-American to ignore such things.
According to Fortune Magazine, the U.S.A. currently is confronted with the largest inequality gap of any major nation in the entire free world. Our economy IS “rigged” against the middle class, let alone those even more unfavorably positioned. Flag waving Trump cheerleaders at revved up rallies boisterously chanting “U.S.A. – U.S.A.” are ironically paying continuing tribute to their own escalating decline.
Worried about “The Establishment?”
The Trump IS “The Establishment” - a self-proclaimed billionaire and self-confessed sexual predator who’s scammed the system, cheated on wives, conned contractors, flaunted the rules, scorned “losers” stupid enough to pay taxes, and credits no one but himself on all he is and has. A narcissistic megalomaniac loose in our midst.
Hillary Clinton has paid her dues and then some.
This lady was the first ever student commencement speaker at Wellesley College, a distinguished graduate of Yale Law School, a former Law Professor at the University of Arkansas, a former First Lady of Arkansas and First Lady of the United States. The lady was elected twice to the U.S. Senate from New York, the second time in 2006 with 67% of the vote against her Republican rival’s 31%. That’s a two-to-one win. Then she served for four years as Secretary of State, having been appointed to that position by a former adversary who admired her intensity, intelligence and integrity.
As much as one might pillory Hillary for human flaws and failings, Donald Trump is a garbage dump.
I’m one old white guy who’s voting for the lady.
If The Trump doesn’t like it - he can sue me.
