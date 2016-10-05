Voice your choice

Presidential Campaign 2016 has less than five weeks to go.
Here’s a question for “undecided voters.” What’s wrong with you?
On Jan. 20, 2017, either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.
The only signal a vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson or Green Party candidate Jill Stein might send is that you placed personal political purity over practical public priority. Sorry. I’m not impressed.
Not voting is also a vote letting others choose your future - putting on your slave collar. Surrender to surroundings? I’d rather fight.
Never before in my lifetime have I seen two candidates for the highest office in our land being more decidedly different in style and substance by any meaningful measure. This is not an election calling for deep philosophical reflection on positions presented followed by a rigorous review of issues, ideas and initiatives. The Democratic and Republican standard bearers are polar opposites this time out. It’s left or right. On or off. Up or down. Come on. Commit.
Although Hillary Clinton was not my first choice to lead this nation, she’s the only one now. Please.
The churlish cries of “Hillary lies” have become a primary rallying screech for most who oppose her election, yet ask anyone to honestly cite a single specific accusation not yet extensively explored and thoroughly discredited. Other than shameful sheep bleats from the FOX News echo chamber (please watch where you step), silence will reign. All charges involving Benghazi, emails and The Clinton Foundation fall into this category. For extended examination and grueling analysis to the point of utter exhaustion and sporadic suicidal impulses, you may check out past “For Your Consideration” columns at sierrastar.com. That’s what it’s there for. The new format is really cool.
Sniff. Donald J. Trump, on the other hand, is a spectacular liar. Sniff. It was super easy picking a new “Top 10 Donald Doozies” just from that last debate alone. Sniff. Trump rudely (he interrupted Hillary 55 different times -- 40 in the first 26 minutes) and loudly (his microphone was working perfectly well) lied about the following items before 82.5 million viewers.
Setting The Record Straight Thanks to Rachel Maddow:
☆ Bill Clinton did NOT sign NAFTA. George H. W. Bush did.
☆ Trump DID go on record saying that global warming was a “Chinese Hoax” and he did so more than once.
☆ Trump DID repeatedly question President Obama’s citizenship long after the President released his official Birth Certificate.
☆ The New York City murder rate is going DOWN, not UP as Trump insisted.
☆ Trump WAS in favor of invading Iraq in 2003 before it happened.
☆ Hillary Clinton has NOT been fighting ISIS “all of her adult life.”
☆ Hillary did NOT start the “Birther” movement.
☆ “Stop and Frisk” WAS ruled unconstitutional by a Federal judge.
☆ Trump DID suggest that he would “negotiate down the national debt.”
☆ Trump DID support our Libyan involvement at the outset.
As witnessed above, a fair comparison between Hillary and Donald on the “fibbing front” seems quite one-sided. Are you kidding?
In weighing such matters as demeanor, experience, focus, character, self-discipline, temperament, intelligence, preparation and performance, I submit that Secretary Clinton is infinitely preferable to Mr. Trump for these and other crucial qualities.
Yet with everything factored, we still see men, particularly those who have not attended college or finished high school (the man in your life?) favoring Donald over Hillary by double digits. Discounting other thoughts and theories in attempting to comprehend what seems inexplicable in Trump’s rise and at least temporary resilience in this grouping; the outrageous gender differential remarkably evident in every poll being taken surely suggests -- that which dare not speak its name. Gynophobia.
Gynophobia: “An abnormal, extreme or irrational fear of women.”
It is important to note that gynophobia should not be confused with misogyny, which references hatred and contempt for women.
Gynophobes aren’t scornful -- they’re simply scared.
Ladies, tell your guys it’s perfectly safe. Women make fine rulers. Look at Joan of Arc. Elizabeth the First. Maggie Thatcher. Rosie O’ Donnell.
Gentlemen, let’s climb into our big boy pants – the stretchy ones from Duluth.
Barack Obama has declared that no candidate in modern history has been “more prepared than Hillary Clinton” to assume the office of the American presidency. In that assessment, President Obama includes himself and Hillary’s husband.
It’s hard imagining anyone less prepared than Trump.
Unless it’s Pence.
