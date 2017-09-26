Overpaid whiners who take a knee are disrespecting America

When you live in a nation with Constitutionally guaranteed rights that include the first amendment, you have to endure words and actions that may cause you concern or sometimes offend. I don’t agree with Bernie Sanders and his ilk, but he sure has a right to speak his beliefs and his followers to show their support. Too many lives were lost in defense of the people’s right to speak their minds.
When I was in junior and senior high school during the 1960s there were anti-war protests, civil rights protests, women’s rights protests, and this nation endured. The Vietnam War was ended by President Nixon as we withdrew from that part of the world having realized that it wasn’t going to end well, and the American population had grown tired of the conflict. “Peace with honor” was a political way of saying, “we’re outta here.”
Civil rights legislation led to changes in laws that allowed minority citizens fairer treatment by their government. While the ERA proponents failed to pass the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, the women’s movement gave a voice to half the population that expected to be treated as equals.
Whether you agreed or disagreed with either side of each issue they all shared a common theme; there was a compelling argument and the issues were not based on false pretenses. Now we seem to base beliefs on false narratives.
The Black Lives Matter pretense of Michael Brown’s action just doesn’t agree with any facts. Brown was a thug who answered the description of a shoplifter that then ignored the orders of a uniformed officer. Brown charged the officer and was killed. The false statements aired endlessly on national media fueled violence and anger towards whites and cops. The facts disproved those false statements but BLM has persisted.
The Baltimore cops did not do what the Baltimore district attorney wanted us to believe they did to the arrested Freddie Gray. The courts cleared those cops but the false narrative continues.
Those folks in America who wish to talk to us about being oppressed had better look around the world to see what oppression really looks like. To make it easier for those dear souls just look to Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea, and other countries led by leftist dictators.
Colin “what’s-his-name” wanted to make a big show of kneeling during the national anthem. Now others are following suit. Colin can’t find a job because he has made himself a “hot potato” and no team wants the fallout. My folks used to say, “you made your bed; now lie in it.” His display cost him. Tough luck Colin.
Others footballers want to show their angst at being oppressed by a society that allows them to make millions playing a game. It is bleeding down to the colleges and high schools. How shameful. A bunch of athletes protesting the flag of the very country that allows them better opportunities than anywhere else in the world, and they show disrespect to that flag and anthem.
Thanks to the First Amendment I suppose they have that right. I too have rights. I will not attend or watch another professional sporting event where team members show disrespect to the USA. If we stay out of the stands the team will get a message. If we don’t buy the products they sell at the games the concessionaires will get after management. At least it won’t be my dollars paying a bunch of whiny overpaid ball players with questionable talent.
I feel I owe that to the 1,050,000 veterans who died under that flag.
