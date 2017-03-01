It’s cookie time

Last November I reminded all my readers that the Boy Scouts in North Fork would be selling trees for the Christmas season. The tree sale was a success and there will be many happy scouts visiting Scout Camp this summer because we responded.
During the next month we have the Girl Scouts in our area looking for our help as they participate in the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale which is taking place in every city, town, village, hamlet, or wide spot in the road. The cookies are as much a part of our lives as Christmas trees. One advantage, they’re edible.
The girls from the various troops are sharing the duties to stand outside of Vons or Raley’s and other venues ready to exchange your dollars for their delicious cookies. The girls in Scouting are in our churches and temples as well as our neighborhoods and it is up to us to do our part.
The girls in Girl Scouts learn leadership skills, as well as learning how to cope with life in general. The lessons learned in their meetings as well as when they are earning badges and awards prepare those young ladies for life today as well as tomorrow.
The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” requires that we as the villagers do our part. We bring the dollars and take the cookies. I guess the girls figured out that folks like me don’t carry cash so they now do what any smart business manager/owner does; they take VISA and other charge cards.
Now my wife has had to remind me that I have been supportive enough for a couple of weeks as I have purchased 20 boxes of those cookies between the Girl Scouts I know in Mariposa as well as on this side of the mountain. My doctor would tell you that I don’t need to eat twenty dozen cookies so I give them away. In fact, on Sunday the girls selling at Vons even offered to eat the package of the S’mores that I bought to help me save the calories. What kindness they showed.
When we listen to the news and we hear about all the negative things going on locally, in the state, across this nation and around the world it is wonderful to get to see that good things are going on right here. Those smiling faces that greet you asking for your business and the cheerful thank you, or wishes for a good day even when you don’t buy, are evidence that there is goodness in this world.
Those young ladies are going to grow into our future leaders in just a few years. Who knows what is going to become of them? Perhaps when I was buying those cookies on Sunday I was talking to a future lawyer, doctor, merchant, teacher, or CEO of a Fortune 500 company. I do know that I was talking with five very polite young ladies.
So as the politicians try to make changes that they think are needed to make things better and they argue about taxes, defense, budgets, and regulations we need to be able to sit back and enjoy a delightful snack.
Scouting helps build young kids into greater adults. Look at the statistics and the facts back up what makes perfect sense. Kids who are involved in positive youth activities through their churches, sports, the YMCA or Scouting are far less likely to end up standing before a judge getting sentenced. The kids involved in these positive programs may end up becoming the judges and the lawyers in the courts or the arresting officers.
So until almost the end of March we will be tempted by those delightful cookies and those charming young girls learning to sell and account for the dollars whilst working to support their Scouting activities instead of just looking for a handout.
The girls in the local troops are doing their part of living up to the goals of Girl Scouting. They live by the Girl Scout Promise:
On my honor, I will try: To serve God and my country, to help people at all times, And to live by the Girl Scout Law: I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.
Any young girl who promises to live by those rules deserves our support, so I remind everyone that we have the opportunity to support a fine program that builds leadership and encourages young ladies to become better citizens. On top of feeling great about eating some great cookies.
Comments