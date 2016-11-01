“Oh what tangled webs we weave when first we practice to deceive.” The Sir Walter Scott line tells of the dangers of trying to do something and then covering it up with lies and distortions. I can’t understand how politicians always seem to think they can keep stuff hidden from the public. Eventually it comes out and it looks even worse because of the cover up.
Last Friday FBI Director James Comey announced the re-opening of the investigation into the Hillary emails because new emails have come to light. This is the same James Comey who ignored many in his own agency and gave Hillary the free pass in July.
He called her “extremely careless” with regard to our nations security being discussed in unsecured emails.
Hillary was excused from accountability when she stated many times over that she did not recall the facts regarding her own computer server. Hillary told everyone that while she feels prepared to lead this nation for one or two terms as president she doesn’t seem to understand that the “c” on the communication meant confidential.
President Obama has called her the “Most qualified person ever to run for the presidency.” I guess he was smoking weed and using cocaine in college and high school when people such as Jefferson, Adams, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Madison, and others were being discussed.
On Saturday we heard Hillary call for the release by the FBI of all the emails to get the information out to the voters. She knows perfectly well that the FBI cannot release those emails or their contents so it is nothing more than another Clintonian scheme to divert the attention away from the facts that the emails are probably very damning to the Hillary dreams.
We also saw the Clinton campaign playbook plan implemented. The Clinton-loving pundits who praised Comey in July for his sound judgment are now in “full attack mode” on the director. The pundits are now doing the typical Clintonian response to a problem; attack, attack, attack and never ever defend the action.
We’ve heard the response to the Wikileaks release of the other emails and they don’t discuss the content of the e-mails - they chastise the Russians for hacking the systems and Donald Trump for wanting to work with Putin. They ignore the fact that Hillary in her well-paying secret speeches to the bankers and Wall Street crowd was saying that she would be willing to work with Putin.
Comey talked with Attorney General Lynch about the new discovery of the emails and Lynch did not want him to investigate. The FBI was still waiting for a warrant from the Lynch DOJ to look at certain emails.
They say that truth is stranger than fiction and I am stunned at what has occurred because you simply can’t make this stuff up. Hillary and her predator husband introduced Huma Abedin to Anthony Weiner and Bill Clinton even officiated at the wedding. After Bill pronounced them man and wife all seemed happy in the realm.
Fast forward. Bill can’t control himself with women to whom he isn’t married and Anthony Weiner can’t either. Weiner has even gone so far as to involve underaged girls in his sex-capades. Boy oh boy; those two women sure have demonstrated sound judgment in marrying those scoundrels.
Weiner gets caught in his affair and the FBI takes his laptop computer to gather evidence of his sexting teenage girls.
Because the laptop was taken for evidence in that case all the emails are subject to review. The FBI apparently has found some indications that emails from Hillary to Huma and from Huma to Hillary as well as all the Clinton machine big-wigs have gone through the unsecured lap top computer. By the way; it appears that John Podesta was hacked because that mental giant answered a “phishing” Google email and confirmed his password to that email sender. Google never asks for your password. So Podesta helped show the emails.
Meanwhile it appears that Hillary may just be the latest victim of Anthony Weiner. Just don’t cry for her.
It is Hillary that had the private server set up for her convenience. It is Hillary and Bill that set up the foundation for their benefit. It is Hillary who dodges questions and it is Hillary who surrounds herself with people afraid to tell her no. This email scandal and the scandal surrounding the Clinton Foundation money machine was a concern to her staff. Words were exchanged that questioned the Clinton’s judgment and the more than 500 identifiable conflicts of interest committed by Bill Clinton.
Weiner may have altered Hillary’s dreams and the course of history. Hot Dog!
