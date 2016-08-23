Will supervisors listen?

The Vulcan Austin Quarry Project, which will be voted on by the Madera County Board of Supervisors at a 9 a.m. public meeting on Sept. 12, will be a 100% devastating project for Madera County if approved.
The Board of Supervisors “must” change the time of this Sept. 12 meeting to 6 p.m. or better yet, change it to a Saturday so their public, who the supervisors are supposed to represent, will be able to attend and voice their concerns. At this time it seems apparent the supervisors are purposely silencing the citizens of Madera County with a workday meeting and vote.
This quarry project is far too risky to Madera County citizens for the next 100 years as projected. If any supervisor or planning commissioner who has voted or will vote positive for this project is so certain this will not cause any traffic, water, air problems, etc. for the next 100 years, it seems only correct that for the next 100 years the supervisors and all their descendants should put up their own homes and personal monies for any future problems or litigation.
This is completely fair as Madera County will be “forcing” all the affected citizens of Madera County to do “exactly this” with their own homes, water, safety, quality of life, etc.
If the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission are unwilling to do this to themselves, then how can this possibly be a good project for everyone else?
☆ The traffic problems have “not been” adequately addressed in the EIR. A very important concern is there is “no written or enforceable guarantee” all the needed traffic improvements will be completed before “any” breaking of quarry ground and/or activities as was stated by Vulcan’s advertisements and meetings would absolutely happen. Is Vulcan trying to deceive the citizens of Madera County?
☆ Has the Board of Supervisors or the Planning Commission even considered the additional collisions and injuries; delayed ambulances; people getting to doctors on time, etc? Highway 41is 30 years behind in terms of usage and safety for the amount of traffic it now handles plus all the new added traffic projected.
☆ The surrounding water aquifer will absolutely be negatively impacted: Vulcan’s paid “experts” have stated otherwise, how surprising.
☆ Air quality will massively decline: Vulcan’s own EIR states this very clearly, the mitigations offered will do little to nothing to help offset Vulcan’s Austin Quarry negative air releases.
☆ There “are” other quarry locations which are as good and/or better with the same quality of granite that will not impact Madera as this current location absolutely will.
☆ Madera’s existing quarries have the capacities to sustain Madera’s gravel needs for multiple generations. Madera will get all the negatives and the surrounding counties will get all the benefits.
The supervisors will need to reject this unsubstantiated 100-year project as being far too dangerous and too risky for Madera County. Is the Board of Supervisors going to listen to the current and future 100 years of concerns of the citizens of Madera, or only look at their own few years left until they can receive their retirement monies which this quarry will help pay for?
Most of the planning commission members and supervisors who will vote for this will not even be in office when this project gets to operational status. Will our elected officials listen to the people, or only listen and serve themselves?
Comments