Two locals and a student from Florida weigh in on guns

It’s all about money
I, like many Americans, am horrified by the latest mass shooting at a Florida High School done with a AR15 rifle.
When the second amendment was written by our founding fathers, there were only musket’s that shot one bullet at a time, that was needed for hunting for food.
My question is why are these rifles even manufactured and distributed? You do not need them to hunt, for target practice, or to defend oneself.
The manufacture and distribution of such guns should be made illegal in the United States. It’s all about money, not the loss of innocent life.
And there should be comprehensive background checks on all guns purchased, including those bought at gun shows.
One has to take a drivers test to drive a car and a person’s background is checked - doesn’t it make sense that at minimum the same should be done before anyone can own a gun?
Ronna Adler, Oakhurst
“Well regulated”
For 100 years, the mission of the NRA was gun safety and regulation. In the late 1960’s they became a right-wing lobby group for the purpose of reaping profit by peddling their influence on Capitol Hill on behalf of gun manufacturers. They do this by misrepresenting the meaning of the 2nd Amendment in the following ways: by creating a culture of fear by imparting a lie that politicians are coming for your guns, and that proponents of gun control are blaming the guns, not the criminals.
First, a gun is an inanimate object and it can’t pull its own trigger. Secondly, only one president or candidate has ever threatened to confiscate guns. Not Bill nor Hillary, Obama nor Bernie. It was President Trump who on Feb. 28 said, “Take the guns first. Go through due process, second.”
Lastly, NRA mouthpieces Wayne La Pierre and Dana Loesch charge that proponents of gun control are blaming five million law-abiding NRA members for the school shootings. Wrong again. A majority of NRA members support background checks and don’t believe that civilians should have access to military-style weapons.
The NRA leadership doesn’t give a hoot about you. It’s about profit, not principle. So, when did the profits for a few become more precious than the lives of your loved ones? The 2nd Amendment is very short and concise, read it. The one phrase that the NRA consistently omits from their representation is “well regulated.”
Joe Nelson, Oakhurst
Shook us to the core
Have you ever seen a ripple in the tide? The water, seemingly calm, is greeted by some odd disturbance, causing it to shift and move. The waves always move outward from the original disturbance and into the environment, affecting everything around it.
Imagine yourself at the center of that ripple. As you go through life, you’re greeted by new disturbances and are forced to shift and move accordingly, adapting to new environments.
However, just as you are affected, the people around you are, too - they must adapt as well. From up close, these events are all-encompassing, but as you move further away from the epicenter, their effects disperse and lessen, making them seemingly insignificant. But is a wave not made up of all those seemingly insignificant ripples in the tide?
On Feb. 21, as the school day came to a close, 17 new ripples tore into the tide of our community in the form of bullets. The effects of these actions not only gripped Stoneman Douglas High School, but our community and our country. It affected everyone who heard the story.
The epicenter of this tragedy was so great that it shook us to the core. All because of the actions of one person and 17 ripples.
Standing here today as advocates of change counts for more than the actions of any one person. We are standing at the foot of something great, but this alone will not garner change. From here, we must remain calculated and vigilant. We must do our part. Remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King in these moments, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.” Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.
So, this is for you, Alyssa, Martin, Nicholas, Jaime, Luke, Cara, Gina, Joaquin, Alaina, Meadow, Helena, Alex, Carmen, Peter, Coach Feis, Mr. Hixon and Mr. Beigel This is for you. We will not let you down. Because enough is enough. Because this could have been us just as it was them. Because we are the future and we will not keep representatives in office who don’t stand with us.
My intent is not to be political. But I will say this: The moment you accepted money from the National Rifle Association, you put the value of money over the value of people. Your people. The people you promised to represent and take care of. That is unacceptable.
Sophie Pearson,
NOTE: Pearson is a senior at Pompano Beach High School in Broward County, Florida.
