Time for Change

Just about a year ago, on Nov. 9, Americans awoke to the shock of Republican Donald J. Trump winning the Electoral College vote while Democrat Hillary Clinton took away the winning side of the popular vote by close to three million votes. What’s happened in the year since?
Starting on Day Two after the election, here in the Oakhurst area, women (and men, too) began to organize to protest the election of the man whom they perceived as a sexual predator, a climate change denier, a man who would denigrate Muslims and Mexicans, while giving a wink and a nod to white supremacists and the corporate elite.
Some of us made plans to join over a half a million women and men and go to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, the day after the Presidential Inauguration, while others from our area planned a march and rally here in town which drew nearly 300 people from the Oakhurst area.
Since the election, Trump has managed to prove those who protested his election right by appointing what John Nichols calls: a “motley crew of ideologues, political hacks, dollar diplomats, privateers and corporatists” to populate the swamp of his administration.
One of the most egregious “Alligator Appointees” was Tom Price, as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Price wasted no time in supporting the first of the “repeal and replace” health care acts in the U.S. Congress, which threatened access to health care for 24 million Americans, and cut $880 billion from Medicaid in order to give large tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.
The voters of Congressional District 4 were dismayed to find out that their representative in the House, Tom McClintock, had voted for these rollbacks to the health care that they need (45% of Madera County residents are on Medicaid [MediCal] and many more have been able to get health care for the first time only through Covered California and the Affordable Care Act).
Over 600 residents of the southern half of McClintock’s Congressional District showed up at a Town Hall meeting at the Fairgrounds in Mariposa on Feb. 21, with a majority testifying to their need for affordable health care access.
And McClintock wasn’t finished there. He voted for every ill-fated “repeal and replace” so- called health care bill that the Congress proposed during the last year. He supported the cuts to health care for his constituents that would enable the current tax bill to provide massive benefits to corporations and the wealthy, while forcing future mandatory cuts to both the Medicaid and
Medicare programs - according to the CBO, automatic cuts of $25 Billion to Medicare in 2018 alone.
The specter of another term with Rep. Tom McClintock and the Republican majority in Congress, busily cutting taxes for the corporations and the wealthy and making the rest of us pay for them, by increasing our taxes and cutting our health care, is among the issues that have prompted three candidates to challenge McClintock in 2018 for the Congressional seat in District 4: Regina Bateson, Roza Calderon, and Jessica Morse.
You can meet all of them and hear their views on health care, the environment, education, taxes, foreign policy, and the other issues that concern all of the voters in the 4 th Congressional District. Coarsegold and Oakhurst Democrats have teamed up to bring these three challengers for the seat to the Oakhurst Community Center on Dec. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., and all voters are welcome to attend.
