Let’s go home

Our delusional president is considering military action against North Korea to show the world how masculine he is. Lacking any military experience, and unwilling to listen to anyone, Trump approaches potential nuclear war with the same casual hostility he displayed on his reality show.
The Kim dynasty has justified its insane military escalation by convincing the people of North Korea that the US is determined to invade them. Whether or not the Dear Leader actually believes this fantasy is irrelevant; his continuing false narrative, the Looming Threat - is working well for him.
And we provide all the evidence he requires: Since 1953, the US has provided the bulk of United Nations forces in South Korea. Around 30,000 US soldiers, sailors, and airmen are on constant alert; we maintain the largest minefield ever created along the DMZ; we garrison countless anti-aircraft batteries; we operate massive air force bases just dozens of miles from the border.
In short, we validate the Looming Threat Kim Jong Un warns his people about.
When the Korean Conflict broke out in 1950, South Korea was an impoverished nation, reeling from the ravages of World War II. Now 67 years later, South Korea boasts a thriving economy (ranked 31st worldwide in GDP) and can easily afford a robust military. Yet US taxpayers still bankroll 60% of the cost of the Pentagon’s 1950 scenario: Thousands of steely-eyed GI’s, poised to repel the relentless hoard of bayonet-wielding North Koreans swarming across the DMZ. The reality of renewed aggression would be vastly different. Not bayonet charges. Nukes.
The military, predictably, would have us believe our troops are essential to prevent Kim from invading. But to Kim, our very presence on the peninsula represents the tip of a spear pointed directly at him.
If our presence in South Korea is the thorn in North Korea’s side, let’s pull it out. Go home. Let South Korea man the trenches. The Looming Threat would no longer exist. In exchange, we should demand North Korea curtail their (no longer necessary) weapons race, officially end the war, and open a dialog with their neighbor to the south.
We would still respect our United Nations obligation, but from a distance, making it clear that our response to aggression against South Korea would be immediate, nuclear and final. But continuing to invest American blood and treasure in a neverending stalemate is not in our national interests.
