I wear the real face of California

I live in a town - not a sanctuary city.
We enjoy speaking with neighbors and strangers in public spaces. We are not hiding our faces in our smart phones in order to avoid any personal eye contact. We work hard and play well. We don’t rely on the government to survive or to decide our values.
The truth is … I really don’t care who sleeps with whom. I just don’t want to hear about it by the water cooler in the morning. What happens in the bedroom should stay “in the bedroom.” I sleep with a husband and a snoring dog, does that give me a “special social government sponsored benefit?” I sure would hate to change my social or marital status for the sleep arrangements of my “bed-hog”canine.
I believe that the once beautiful city of San Francisco would have more tourism if the visitors didn’t have to step over and around every transient, homeless person and drunkard that has taken over every street corner. Sanctuary Cities sound so peaceful … not the dangerous, criminally-infested haven for illegal aliens. When did my safety not matter anymore?
Would I get the same welcome in Mexico if I entered their country illegally?
Any person who cares which restroom they need to “deposit” in (men, women or transgender) obviously doesn’t wait to the last minute to find the appropriate facility. Most seniors and children don’t take the luxury or time to care where they choose to go. We just need to go. My cat would be even more confused if it had to drink from a specifically entitled toilet bowl. I suppose PETA would have to weigh in on that problem.
My personal feeling is that most women would find abortion as an absolute last choice in life. Anyone that felt that they were not willing to carry a child through birth (for reasons known only to them) should not have a government telling her what to do with her body. Those consequences are hers to live with for the rest of her life. She should have counseling and support, not back room surgery or government sponsored intervention.
What were women thinking when they literally trashed the Washington DC Mall area, wore uterine hats and chanted foul mouthed poems and songs. So many women, protesting everything under the sun with no collective thought of protest. Their candidate lost the presidential election, get over it. I can at least multi-task and voice a concern to rectify a problem without disrespecting myself and others in the process.
Hollywood does not represent me or my values. They are the self-indulgent elites. I have simple needs and find great pleasure finding little things in life that make big differences for my family and community. I do not appreciate being lectured to by people who live in a bubble and think they have the only answers worth listening to.
I wear the real face of California - I have no desire to become the first state to become a “Sanctuary State.”
San Francisco and Los Angeles have cured many Californians of this thought process by displaying just how disturbing a direction this can be. Can’t we just get over the 2016 election, accept the results and simply move on with our lives? But then, I’ve never really cared to be “politically correct.”
