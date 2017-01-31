I stopped reading Bill Atwood’s political rants years ago because I always found them lacking in credibility and I came to dismiss them as such. I was curious to see what his take was on the Women’s March in his Jan. 26 “My Thoughts” piece - he didn’t disappoint.
There is so much pulpitfiction on so many levels, I don’t have enough space to address them all but a couple of them bear mention.
The first (and he’s made no equivocation in the past about his distaste for Americans exercising their right of peaceful assembly, that is, the ones with whom he disagrees) is his mischaracterization of the demonstrations on Inauguration Day as that of widespread violent protest when in actuality, in comparison to the numbers of nonviolent demonstrations, their violent counterparts were very few and isolated.
If they were indeed anti-Trump protesters and not just troublemakers seizing an opportunity to misbehave, I find it regrettable and they do not represent the rest of us. Then of course, there is Bill’s glaring omission about the following day’s demonstrations in which nearly 3 million women, men and children in the U.S. showed up in solidarity against the tyranny that Donald Trump represents. There was not one … count ‘em … not one single arrest or incident of violence.
The second is his assertion that on President Obama’s Inauguration Day, “Conservatives simply accepted the results of the election that Obama was president and went about their normal routines which included going to work the next day.”
Are you kidding me, Bill? Do you live in the same universe as the rest of us? Did you forget the senate minority leader’s public declaration that republicans would make Obama a one-term president and vowed to obstruct every bit of legislation that he tried to enact … and did so to the detriment of the country?
Did you forget the last eight years of blatant racist rhetoric? Did you forget that our current president espoused the totally unfounded and absurd conspiracy theory that President Obama was not born in this country? And lastly, in your heart of hearts (if you indeed have one) do you honestly expect us to forget that a lot of that rhetoric on the local level came directly from your pen? It is truly astonishing.
I enjoy a respectful credible discourse about the issues with my conservative friends. We usually don’t agree and that’s okay. When one has the need to omit the facts and be dishonest in order to get his point across, he seriously damages his own credibility.
This is what I’ve come to expect from Bill Atwood. I also find it regrettable that the Sierra Star continues to assault our sensibilities by publishing his dreck.
