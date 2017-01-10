Is it OK to smoke marijuana in California?

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

0:52 Fresno County sheriff dispatch center renovated

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

0:55 Snowmelt fills Bass Lake