Obituary - Raymond Tramondo

Raymond Tramondo died Aug. 6, 2016 at the age of 95. He was born June 6, 1921 in Jamestown, New York.
He was a retired self-employed repairman, a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and a long-time member of the Oakhurst Elks Lodge.
Mr. Tramondo enjoyed dancing with his wife of 75 years, Esther, and building bird houses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Richard.
Mr. Tramondo is survived by his wife of Oakhurst; and sons Ray and wife Darla of Sisters, Oregon, Ron and wife Wanda of Oakhurst, daughter-in law Lynnie of San Diego; nine grandchildren, 12 great children, and four great great grandchildren.
Services will be held 2 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Oakhurst Elks Lodge.
Comments