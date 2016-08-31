Obituary - Normajean DuBay

Normajean DuBay died July 12, 2016 at the age of 81. She was born July 30, 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota to Betty and Edward Provost.
She graduated in 1974 as a medical technologist, and worked as the manager of the Corydon Dental Clinic in Iowa. She was also a city council member.
An Oakhurst resident from 2008-13, she was a member of the Oakhurst Bridge Club, earning the status of Duplicate Bridge Bronze Life Master in 2001.
Mrs. DuBay enjoyed running marathons, books, travel, bowling, sewing and playing cards, especially Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Janis Masters; and her daughter Nancy DuBay-Mixon.
Mrs. DuBay is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob of Fresno; sons Paul of San Antonio, Texas and Jerry of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Denise Faulkner and husband Matthew of Oakhurst; and four grandchildren.
No services are planned locally. Instead, the family asks for thoughts, prayers and kind remembrances.
