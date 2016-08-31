Obituary - Madeline Carrol Cioffi

Madeline Carrol Cioffi died Aug. 20, 2016 at the age of 98. She was born Dec. 25, 1917 in Newark, New Jersey.
She worked as a hairdresser prior to her marriage, and then was a homemaker. She loved creating oil paintings, and spending time with her many friends.
Mrs. Cioffi was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Barker and husband Jeff of Oakhurst; son Joseph, Jr., and wife Mary-An of the Phillipines; brother Robert Kanasky and wife Charlene of Laramie, Wyoming; sister Fran Stewart of Los Angeles; two grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 216, Mariposa, 95338.
