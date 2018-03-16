Anna Mae Lois Ridenour 1927-2018

Anna Mae Lois Ridenour
Anne Mae Lois Ridenour, 90, died in Fillmore on March 9, 2018.
Mrs. Ridenour was born in Bradish, Nebraska on Oct. 27, 1927. As a lifelong Christian, her passions included her family, music, sewing and other crafts, and her career as a cook at Rio Mesa High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Ridenour lived in Oakhurst for 20 years having retired to the community in 1990. The couple moved to Fillmore in 2010.
The couple were active members of Oakhurst Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was very involved in the church’s women’s group.
She is survived by her children, Mary, John, Marcia, and Steve, along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bob, sister, Myrtle, and brother, Ed. Extended family include sisters-in-law Rita Berger and Dona Ridenour, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating her life was held march 16 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oxnard.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst.
