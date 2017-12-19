Doreen Lestrange
Doreen Lestrange
Doreen Lestrange

Obituaries

Obituary - Doreen Lestrange

December 19, 2017 01:47 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

Doreen Lestrange died Nov. 28, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born in Oct. 1922 in Hermosa Beach.

A long-time Oakhurst resident, she earned earned her Bachelors and Masters in English from Cal State University, Northridge (CSUN) She taught at Joaquin Miller High School in Reseda, and was also an assistant English professor at CSUN.

Mrs. Lestrange enjoyed playing her three-tiered theatre organ, embroidering, hiking and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her son, Donald.

Mrs. Lestrange is survived by her children, Richard and wife Barbara of Reseda, and Joan Hasler and husband Ken of Santa Clarita; daughter-in-law, Raquel of Klamath Falls, Oregon; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Gift of Giving

    You could see the excitement in their eyes - toddlers to young teens ogling the 50 bright, shinny bicycles lined up to be given away last Saturday in Coarsegold’s Historical Village.

The Gift of Giving

The Gift of Giving 0:49

The Gift of Giving
Vegan restaurant opening in Oakhurst 1:35

Vegan restaurant opening in Oakhurst
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

View More Video