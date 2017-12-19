Obituary - Doreen Lestrange

Doreen Lestrange died Nov. 28, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born in Oct. 1922 in Hermosa Beach.
A long-time Oakhurst resident, she earned earned her Bachelors and Masters in English from Cal State University, Northridge (CSUN) She taught at Joaquin Miller High School in Reseda, and was also an assistant English professor at CSUN.
Mrs. Lestrange enjoyed playing her three-tiered theatre organ, embroidering, hiking and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her son, Donald.
Mrs. Lestrange is survived by her children, Richard and wife Barbara of Reseda, and Joan Hasler and husband Ken of Santa Clarita; daughter-in-law, Raquel of Klamath Falls, Oregon; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Comments