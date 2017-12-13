Obituary - Melvin Ruiz

Melvin Ruiz died Dec. 6, 2017 at the age of 81. He was born Oct. 4, 1936 in Saugus to Henry and Juanita.
Following a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and logging truck driver. He later drove trucks in the cement and almond industries. He also raised cattle for many years.
A Mountain Area resident since 1955, Mr. Ruiz enjoyed being outdoors and working with his hands. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and hiking the backfields looking for feathers and arrowheads.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Rosemary.
Mr. Ruiz is survived by his wife, Cassie; children Lori Robles and husband Cory Ruiz, Byron Robles and wife Cindy, Vince Robles and wife Roni, and Melanie Ruiz-Jenkins and husband Ed; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held next March in Raymond.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 714, Mariposa, 95338, or the Mariposa Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 276, Mariposa, 95338.
