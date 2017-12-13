Charles Moore, Sr.
Charles Moore, Sr.
Charles Moore, Sr.

Obituaries

Obituary - Charles Wayne Moore, Sr.

December 13, 2017 11:44 AM

Charles Wayne Moore, Sr. died Nov. 30, 2017 at the age of 78. He was born July 24, 1939 in Wellsburg, West Virginia to Gilbert and Eva.

A Coarsegold resident for 40 years, he worked as a roofer for 20 years, and then was owner/operator of a yard maintenance business for 20 years.

Mr. Moore, Sr. loved gardening, and was known as the “Yard Sale King of Road 417.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; children, Wayne of Oakhurst, Kelly and wife Michelle of Coarsegold; two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Dec. 16, at the Sierra Senior Center in Oakhurst.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

    Cal Fire reminds those in any potential evacuation zone to "remember the 6 P's" in case of evacuation. These are the top six important items that you will want to have ready to go. All are important, but some are more crucial that others (e.g. No. 1).

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation
Merry Christmas to the Mountain Community 0:38

Merry Christmas to the Mountain Community
Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

View More Video