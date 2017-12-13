Obituary - Charles Wayne Moore, Sr.

Charles Wayne Moore, Sr. died Nov. 30, 2017 at the age of 78. He was born July 24, 1939 in Wellsburg, West Virginia to Gilbert and Eva.
A Coarsegold resident for 40 years, he worked as a roofer for 20 years, and then was owner/operator of a yard maintenance business for 20 years.
Mr. Moore, Sr. loved gardening, and was known as the “Yard Sale King of Road 417.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; children, Wayne of Oakhurst, Kelly and wife Michelle of Coarsegold; two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Dec. 16, at the Sierra Senior Center in Oakhurst.
