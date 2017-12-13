Obituary - Lenora Adams Deck

Lenora Adams Deck died Dec. 10, 2017 at the age of 88. She was born Nov. 11, 1929 in Fresno.
An Oakhurst resident since 1991, she was a retired government cotton classifier, and past member of many Lion Clubs, Red Hat Society, La Sierra Guild, and was a strong supporter of Mysham for the Love of Dogs Training and Care.
Her hobbies included sewing, shopping, and hoarding.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, and grandson Rob Plait.
She is survived by her children Gail Hawksworth of Ahwahnee, and Bill Brotsis and wife Barbara of Fresno; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Dec. 16, at Oakhurst Lutheran Church.
Remembrances can be made in her name to La Sierra Guild, P.O. Box 956, Oakhurst, 93644.
