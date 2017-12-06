Obituary - John Albert Alderson

John Albert Alderson died Nov. 26, 2017 at the age of 84. He was born May 11, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
An Oakhurst resident since 1997, he served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, serving a tour of duty in Korea.
Past member of the Builders Exchange, he enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, traveling, bowling, telling bad jokes and reading mysteries.
He was preceded in death by James.
Mr. Alderson is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan; children Peggy Wilson of Haslet, Texas, Susan Cerutti of Sea Ranch, Roxanna Stieber of Auberry, Joanie Crandall of Eugene, Oregon, Karoline Waggle of Coarsegold, Ted Stieber of San Jose; sister Betty Harrada of San Antonio; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held 2 p.m., Dec. 9, at the Alderson residence.
Comments